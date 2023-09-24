Emily Simpson enjoys kid-free vacation after latest cosmetic surgery

Emily Simpson and her husband Shane Simpson had the time of their lives on vacation in the Dominican Republic.

The happily married duo left the kids behind for some adult-only fun in the sun, and Emily raved about the getaway on social media.

We saw some bikini-clad photos from the newly slender mom of three, who has dropped 40 pounds over the past few months.

Admittedly, The Real Housewives of Orange County star got a bit of help by using Ozempic to kickstart her weight loss.

She also put in the work at the gym and changed her eating habits, but later opted to undergo liposuction and a breast reduction, which made a drastic difference in her appearance.

Emily has gotten backlash for using the controversial drug, and for going under the knife, but that didn’t stop her from getting another cosmetic procedure a few weeks ago.

Emily Simpson raves about her adult-only getaway with her husband Shane

The RHOC star shared snaps from her recent getaway with her husband Shane, and the couple had a lot of fun in the Caribbean.

The video showed Emily and Shane lounging poolside, chilling on a hammock at the fancy resort, and living their best lives during a boat ride out at sea.

“Although it’s not easy to leave kids behind for a week …it was absolute paradise 🏝️🍹spending a week of adult alone…in the lush and beautiful Dominican Republic 🇩🇴,” said the RHOC star in her Instagram post.

After a week away from Orange County and away from their three kids, the couple was ready to head back home.



“I’ll always cherish our magical memories @clubmedmichesplayaesmeralda 🙌,” said Emily while plugging the resort.

RHOC star Emily Simpson just underwent another cosmetic surgery procedure

The RHOC star is not just feeling confident because of her weight loss but about her eyes as well after undergoing another cosmetic procedure.

Emily had upper eyelid/BLEPH surgery done to remove the extra skin above her eyelids.

The 47-year-old had the cosmetic procedure three weeks ago and is already fully healed and looking great.

Emily is happy with the results, and she dished about it in a recent Instagram post and showed the after photos.

“I’ll have to show you a before and after photo at some point, but I can tell a big difference,” wrote Emily, who explained why she had the surgery done.

“The area above my eyelid doesn’t have extra skin that droops down anymore. I was noticing in photos (prior to the surgery) that my eyes were disappearing … all I could see in photos was eyelashes 😂🥲,” she said.

The Bravo Housewife is also planning a giveaway for one lucky follower to get free upper eyelid surgery done by her doctor after people expressed interest in the procedure.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.