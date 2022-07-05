Emily Bieberly shares ‘no makeup no filter’ selfie with 90 Day Fiance fans

Emily Bieberly shared a no filter or makeup selfie with 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

Emily Bieberly recently shared a confident and bold post with 90 Day Fiance fans on social media.

The 29-year-old mother of one treated her 90 Day following on Instagram to a selfie she touted as not having a filter on it. She also claimed to be makeup-free as well.

Emily has been in the running for the biggest villain of Season 9, and she has historically received negative attention for what she shares on social media, so her post could be seen as brave.

She had many supporters in the comments of her bare-faced post, but she also had to defend against some haters.

According to her, Emily used her Instagram platform to show off how she looks without makeup and without a filter.

In the photo, Emily’s long wavy hair fell around her body with a stoic look on her face with lighting behind her.

In the caption, she wrote, “No makeup. No filter. Great to see results after putting in the work.”

Her fiance on the show, Kobe Blaise, was among the people who liked her photo.

A few weeks ago, Emily shared throwback pictures of what she used to look like when she was in great shape and when she fell out of shape.

Despite any criticism she has been receiving from her 90 Day haters, Emily still wants to show her following her authentic self.

Emily Bieberly clapped back at a hater

Emily did receive some backlash on her photo by 90 Day critics who did not believe she was fresh-faced.

One person, in particular, wrote, “Def has make up on.”

To which Emily responded, “Actually I don’t. Just a really good skincare routine (kiss face emoji).”

The critic reiterated, “Girl you def have mascara/eyeliner on.”

Emily replied, “I love that you think so (heart emoji).”

A large portion of comments in the post was positive, and her supporters were also present.

Emily had one supporter who backed her up in the comment thread by saying, “Her face is just beautiful to whereyout think she does have makeup on (heart emoji).”

Pic credit: @emm_babbyy/Instagram

Emily tends to be active on social media, so fans will likely continue to get an impression of her that way.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.