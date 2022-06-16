90 Day Fiance: Emily Bieberly shares throwback photo of slender figure

Emily Bieberly shared two throwback photos highlighting her past weight loss journey. Pic credit: TLC

Emily Bieberly got personal with 90 Day Fiance fans on social media despite the heavy amount of backlash she has been receiving throughout the season.

On the show, Emily shared that she used to have a much slimmer figure than she did after enduring pregnancy and motherhood. She said that she was fit when she and Kobe Blaise got together in China, and she expressed her concern that Kobe would not be attracted to her larger appearance.

Through her Instagram stories, Emily bravely used two throwback photos to show 90 Day Fiance fans what she used to look like in 2015 and 2018 to showcase her past weight loss.

In doing so, Emily revealed that she used to be heavy at one point and went through a weight loss journey to achieve a smaller body and that she was going through that process again now.

29-year-old Emily’s troubled road to the altar with her Cameroonian fiance Kobe is highlighted in Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance. Viewers have not taken well to Emily’s personality, behavior, and treatment of Kobe, and she has received wide criticism online.

Emily Bieberly shared throwback pictures from her previous weight loss journey

90 Day Fiance fans learned through Emily’s Instagram story that she previously went through a weight loss journey.

She shared a photo of herself from 2015 where she looked heavier set, and she put them next to a photo of herself from 2018 looking much slimmer in workout clothes.

In the caption of Emily’s post, she wrote, “I’m going to talk more about my first weight loss journey and what I’m doing now to reach my current goals.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Pic credit: @emm_babbyy/Instagram

It looks like 90 Day fans can anticipate hearing more from Emily about how she lost weight the first time and what she is doing now.

There are recent clues about Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise’s relationship status

Kobe recently shared a video of him and Koban playing in a pool where Koban looked much older than on the show.

Emily also dropped in the comments with a warm message signaling that she and Kobe might still be together.

At the very least, Kobe’s post and Emily’s comment might mean that Kobe is still in America, gets access to his son, and he and Emily are on friendly terms.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.