Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise are the sweetest in throwback engagement video for 6 year anniversary

90 Day Fiance Season 9 couple Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise are celebrating a milestone in their relationship.

Kansas native Emily and Cameroon native Kobe met in China and were pregnant and engaged within a few months.

Yesterday marks six years that they’ve been together and two years married.

As a tribute to how far they’ve come, Emily shared a throwback montage video that included a clip from when Kobe proposed.

Emily and Kobe now have two kids together, and Emily shouted out Kobe’s strengths in the caption.

Kobe replied with a heartfelt message in the comments.

Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise celebrate their anniversary with 90 Day Fiance fans

Emily’s Instagram video started by showing a picture of her on Kobe’s back as the pair had huge smiles.

The video then showed a clip of Kobe proposing to Emily on the street with many people walking around.

As Kobe knelt on one knee, he and Emily were talking back and forth and beaming. Kobe put the ring on Emily’s finger before getting up and hugging her and kissing her.

The video cut to several other throwback moments between the two before transitioning to photos from their wedding day, followed by more current shots and videos of Kobe and Emily and their family life.

In the caption, Emily gushed, “6 years together 2 years married and a lifetime to go. Happy anniversary to my forever. Almost once a week I always tell you how crazy it is we met in a bar in China and look at us now.”

She went on to compliment Kobe on being a great “husband, father, best friend, and partner” before expressing excitement over their future.

In response, Kobe dropped a comment describing his gratitude for having Emily in his life and as the mother of his kids.

Kobe had sweet words for his wife. Pic credit: @emm_babbyy/Instagram

90 Day Fiance fans can catch Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk

90 Day Fiance fans who are eager to watch more of Emily and Kobe on their TV screens can catch the charismatic couple on this season of 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk.

Kobe and Emily give commentary and joke around while watching the latest episodes of Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

They watch the show from their bed while they dish on all the drama their seeing.

This is the second season Kobe and Emily are a part of the spinoff.

90 Day Pillow Talk: The Other Way airs Sundays at 11/10c after every new episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.