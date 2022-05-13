Elyse Dehlbom gives Blake Horstmann a makeover to look just like her

Elyse Dehlbom and Blake Horstmann have fun making a video. Pic credit: ABC

Blake Horstmann made a name for himself on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, as he was her runner-up.

Fans loved Blake and were rooting for him to make it as Becca’s winner, but he came up short. Because of that, Blake appeared in Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise.

However, Blake caused a great deal of drama due to his numerous hook-ups during the Stagecoach Festival prior to the show filming. Because of this, Blake ended up leaving the island early.

Now, Blake has made amends with his fans and alums, and he has gotten a makeover by a fellow Bachelor Nation alum from Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, Elyse Dehlbom.

What did Blake Horstmann look like after Elyse Dehlbom gave him his makeover?

As the videos played, viewers could see Blake and Elyse laughing so hard, and Elyse was even wiping away tears of laughter from her eyes.

On Instagram, @bachelornation.scoop posted numerous videos of the two, and of Blake’s look after Elyse did a makeover on him to make Blake look like her.

Elyse commented on the first photo, “Thanks for watching the live! I honestly didn’t expect to have that much fun, but you all are the best!! Who should we turn Blake into next from Bachelor Nation?”

Blake was the first to comment on the Instagram post as he wrote, “this ended up being waaay too much fun lol.”

Bachelor viewers give their two cents on Blake’s makeover

One fan wrote jokingly, “I’ve been waiting for a drag race and bachelor crossover,” while another stated, “Blake looks (fire flame emoji) as a man or woman.”

Two others posted about who he looked like besides Elyse and who he should be turned into next. One stated, “Its giving Mrs. Doubtfire OMGEEE!” and another said, “random but I’d like to see Blake turned into Giannina Gibelli.”

Giannina, from the reality show Love is Blind, and Blake have been linked to each other recently, as they have traveled together and posted photos on social media together as well.

Moreover, another viewer thought Elyse’s makeover on Blake was amazing, and that she should turn him into Lauren Luyendyk next.

Yet one other laughed at Blake’s look and exclaimed, “Looks more like Caitlyn Jenner than @elysemichelle_mua though (red heart and laughing/crying face emoji).”

So Bachelor Nation alums and fans, who should Blake be made over to look like next? Elyse is waiting for recommendations!

