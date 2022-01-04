The Bachelorette’s Blake Horstmann and Love Is Blind’s Giannina Gibelli are dating

The Bachelor and Love Is Blind franchises collide thanks to the latest couple. Pic credit: ABC

Blake Horstmann is no stranger to dating fellow reality television stars, and his most recent relationship reflects that.

In a crossover of two popular romance reality shows, Blake Horstmann from The Bachelor franchise and Giannina Gibelli from the Netflix hit Love Is Blind are dating.

Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli exploring ‘private’ relationship

An inside source spoke with Us Weekly, who confirmed the dating relationship between Blake and Giannina.

The insider revealed that Blake and Giannina are exploring a romantic connection but, despite both being public figures, they are choosing to keep their relationship “private.”

While the news of Blake and Giannina’s love connection may come as a surprise to some, there has actually been speculation about the two dating each other even before the news was confirmed.

Some fans suspected Blake and Giannina were dating due to the two reality stars posting several photos in the same locations. Both Blake and Giannina shared photos from A5 Steakhouse in Denver, which caught some fans’ attention.

Along with Blake and Giannina going out to similar places, some particularly observant fans noticed Giannina posting photos in what looks to be areas in Blake Horstmann’s home due to the familiar furniture in her photos.

Recent photos have even led fans to speculate that Blake and Giannina celebrated New Year’s Eve together as well since the barrels in the background suggest they were potentially in the same Denver bar, Mile High Spirits.

Blake and Giannina both had emotional breakups on reality television

Not only do Blake and Giannina have being reality television stars in common, but they also share the unique experience of having their emotional and dramatic breakups broadcasted for the world to see.

Blake competed on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, and he even made it to the final two. However, he ended up being the runner-up when Becca chose Garrett Yrigoyen over him, which led to a tearful goodbye between Blake and Becca during The Bachelorette Season 14 finale.

Blake went on to join the cast of Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 and became even more involved in drama when he was under fire for sleeping with several women from the franchise.

Meanwhile, on Love Is Blind, Giannina made it all the way to the altar with her fiance Damian Powers, despite having an explosive and rocky relationship. However, at the wedding, Damian revealed he couldn’t go through with their relationship, which led to Giannina dramatically running away in her wedding dress.

Giannina and Damian eventually rekindled but ultimately went their separate ways.

After having both been broken up with on reality television, perhaps Blake and Giannina will have better luck with one another.

