Elizabeth Potthast’s dad Chuck is so handsome in high school prom pic

Chuck Potthast treated 90 Day Fiance fans to a throwback photo. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers have been seeing franchise star Elizabeth (Libby) Potthast’s dad Chuck Potthast in every season that Libby has been on.

As the Potthast family patriarch, Chuck gets a lot of screen time as he often expresses his hopes and desires for his family and individual children.

His relationship with Libby’s husband Andrei Castravet, who is a controversial figure within Libby’s family, has also been a focal point of his storylines over the years.

60-year-old Chuck is also active on social media where he recently treated 90 Day fans to a throwback photo from high school where he looked totally handsome.

In the photo shared with his 77.2k Instagram followers, a very thin and very blonde Chuck stood posing next to his date. His blonde hair was cut and styled into a very ’70s chic look as he donned a gray suit and patterned tie with a light gray shirt underneath.

In the caption of his post, Chuck commented, “JR High Dance pic…70s style..hilarious !!”

Chuck Potthast expressed interest in being on 90 Day: The Single Life

Chuck was on Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries where he opened up about surviving bladder cancer and the insecurities he lives with of having to wear an ostomy bag for the rest of his life as a result of the illness.

Chuck said those insecurities had been keeping him from dating.

After watching that episode, many 90 Day fans showed support for Chuck and there were a lot of calls for him to join the 90 Day: The Single Life cast.

When the idea of joining The Single Life was posed to Chuck, he responded by saying, “Sign me up sounds like fun… lol.”

Did the Potthast family and Andrei Castravet get anything out of family therapy?

Season 7 of Happily Ever After? viewers watched the whole Potthast family, including Andrei and Chuck’s ex-wife Pamela and her new husband, all attend a family therapy session.

There were many points of contention and the finale episode ended without viewers getting to see any real progress take place.

With the four-part Tell All set to premiere its first episode on Sunday, fans may be treated to more clips from the session.

At the very least, the Potthast family drama will try to be unpacked by Tell All host Shaun Robinson, who is known to be relentless in getting to the bottom of issues whenever she can.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.