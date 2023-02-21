Elizabeth Potthast shows off designer gift husband Andrei Castravet got her

90 Day Fiance alumni couple Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet have been married since December 2017, and Andrei recently proved that he knows his wife well.

It looks like Elizabeth got spoiled by Andrei, who bought her a pair of designer sunglasses.

On her Instagram, where she has 849,000 followers, Elizabeth shared a Story flexing a blue case of Louis Vuitton sunglasses. Over the image, Elizabeth gushed, “He gets me.”

Elizabeth continued showing off her gift from Andrei by modeling the new sunglasses in another Story. She appeared with her blonde hair down as she wore the black-rimmed dark-to-light gradient sunglasses.

For the caption of this snap, Elizabeth wrote, “How does he do it? I def can’t pick glasses online for my face without them on. He knows me [hearts eyes and flower bouquet emojis] love you baby [red rose emoji.]” She also tagged “@louisvuitton” in the caption.

Elizabeth did not denote the occasion for the gift from her husband, but it’s safe to say that Andrei is getting a lot of credit for the gesture.

Elizabeth flexed the gift Andrei got her. Pic credit: @elizabethcastravet/Instagram

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet have always faced adversity from Elizabeth’s family

Elizabeth’s gift share from Andrei shows that the Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance couple is going strong, but their relationship has always faced a lot of adversity from Elizabeth’s family.

Elizabeth and Andrei have managed to put on a mostly united front over the years of drama surrounding Elizabeth’s family’s disdain for Andrei.

Andrei’s abrasive attitude and efforts to get into the Potthast family house-flipping business rubbed Elizabeth’s siblings the wrong way.

Andrei’s strong opinions and bold interjections about the inner workings of Elizabeth’s family have also gotten under Elizabeth parent’s skin over the years as well.

However, progress was made during Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? toward having everyone get along better. Between several honest conversations between Andrei and Elizabeth’s sisters and the Potthast family therapy session during the season finale, relations between Andrei and Elizabeth’s family moved forward more openly.

Andrei has also worked with Elizabeth’s dad Chuck Potthast in the family business for a few years now, and the duo has gotten close.

Both of Elizabeth Potthast’s pregnancies have been on 90 Day Fiance

Outside of the drama between Elizabeth, Andrei, and Elizabeth’s family, 90 Day Fiance viewers have gotten to celebrate significant milestones in Elizabeth and Andrei’s lives.

Elizabeth’s pregnancy with her and Andrei’s first child Ellie was highlighted on Season 4 of 90 Fiance: Happily Ever After? During that season, Andrei’s famous quote, “Don’t terrorize me with your pregnancy,” was born.

On Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers learned that Elizabeth and Andrei would expand their family again. The early stages of her pregnancy and her pregnancy announcement were highlighted during the season.

Elizabeth and Andrei’s son Winston has since been born, and the family shares a ton of cute family content on their Instagram pages.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-7 are available to stream on Discovery+.