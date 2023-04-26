Elizabeth Potthast heads to Disney World after canceling recent trip due to a storm

A few weeks ago, Elizabeth Potthast and her family were disappointed after being forced to cancel their beach trip due to a pending storm.

However, now they’ve planned another exciting adventure that will, no doubt, make up for that.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star recently shared with her social media followers that they were headed to Disney World, and she was quite excited.

Interestingly, Elizabeth also revealed that they had attempted to take that beach trip once again, but the weather would now allow them to make the journey.

So they had another idea, and it was a much better one for the family, especially little Eleanor, who will undoubtedly have loads of fun at the happiest place on earth.

Elizabeth, who grew up in Florida, has been to Disney World several times.

However, in June of 2022, her husband, Andrei Castravet, who hails from Moldovia, and their daughter Eleanor visited Disney World with her for the first time.

Elizabeth was pregnant with baby Winston at the time, and the toddler is now six months old, so this will mark his first official trip to the world-famous entertainment resort.

Elizabeth Potthast and her family are off to Disney World

Elizabeth shared a video on her Instagram Story as she gave an update on her recently canceled trip and her new plans.

“So today we are headed to Orlando to go to none other than Disney World,” she shared. “And remember that trip that we were taking a few weeks ago? …We were supposed to do that beach trip again this week, but the weather is still crappy.”

The TLC personality told her followers that they decided to take a trip to Disney World instead.

“So we are headed to Disney, and I’m so excited,” she said.

The clip showed Elizabeth all dressed up in a comfortable blue romper before leaving home for the road trip.

90 Day Fiance star Elizabeth Potthast shares an update from Disney World

Since her first announcement about her trip to Disney World, Elizabeth and her family have since arrived and are ready to have some fun.

Her four-year-old daughter Eleanor is even more excited than her mom, as Elizabeth shared a snap of her mini-me dressed in her colorful Minnie Mouse ears.

Eleanor’s unique headpiece was pink and sparkly, with a unicorn horn in the middle and a colorful veil attached. Eleanor was also dressed in green to match the green half of the sheer veil as she prepared for a very special lunch with a popular Disney princess.

Elizabeth Potthast’s daughter Eleanor Castravet. Pic credit: @elizabethcastravet/Instagram

“I told her we are having lunch with Cinderella in the princess castle and she’s STOKED,” wrote the mom of two in her Instagram Story. “She went and found her Minnie ears 🤣.”

