Elizabeth Potthast had a sweet moment with baby Winston that quickly turned sour

Elizabeth Potthast was having a sweet moment with her son Winston, but it wasn’t long before things turned sour, literally.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star shared the funny moment on social media, showing the ups and downs of motherhood.

She snapped a few adorable mirror selfies while at home, comfortably clad in a grey romper. Elizabeth had her glasses on, and her hair pulled back while holding baby Winston on her hip.

“WIN IS SMILES ALL DAY EVERYDAY 💙,” Elizabeth noted in the photo that was shared on her Instagram Story. The toddler proved his mom right, as he had a big smile on his face as he posed for the snapshot.

The mom of two shared another sweet moment with her 849,000 Instagram followers, this time with a close-up view of Winston’s face.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Elizabeth’s baby boy curiously stared into the camera while his mama smiled big this time around.

“HE MELTS ME ❤️,” wrote Elizabeth in the second photo.

The mother-son duo’s sweet moment was everything, but things soon got a little messy.

Little Winston had a surprise for Elizabeth Potthast

Elizabeth later posted another photo, but this time little Winston was out of the picture, although he left something behind on his mom.

In all the excitement, the toddler threw up on Elizabeth’s arm, as noted in her post.

The snap showed the second-time mom standing in her kitchen with a smirk on her face.

She pointed an arrow towards the messy area and wrote, “IT’S ALL FUN AND GAMES UNTIL THIS HAPPENS.”

Speaking of fun and games, the family of four has been doing just that since they welcomed Winston in 2022. He has been doing a lot of partying, having enjoyed his big sister’s 4th birthday celebration in January.

Furthermore, two weeks ago, Winston Leo was right there in the mix for his father, Andrei Castravet’s birthday getaway.

So far, little Winston is enjoying life, and his mom Elizabeth has also been doing well postpartum.

90 Day Fiance star Elizabeth Potthast is doing well after giving birth

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star has been doing great since giving birth to Winston on October 4, 2022.

This means that Elizabeth will officially be five months postpartum in a few days, and she’s been working hard to lose the extra pounds.

Last month, the 32-year-old showed off her post-baby snapback after she got dressed for a casual day out.

Elizabeth has not mentioned anything about her goal weight or even how much she has lost since giving birth, but we know she’s staying fit and shedding the extra pounds by spending lots of time on her exercise bike.

The busy mom recently snapped a few photos clad in her workout gear as she whipped her body into shape, and her hard work has been paying off.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.