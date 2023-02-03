Elizabeth Potthast is working hard to drop the extra pounds since giving birth to her baby boy Winston back in October of 2022.

The mom of two has shared several photos of her post-baby body, the latest being a workout selfie.

The post that was shared on social media showed Elizabeth on her exercise bike while clad in a light gray crop top with dark spandex leggings and brown sneakers.

Her hair was pulled back in a neat updo, and she wore black-rimmed glasses while working out.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star panned the camera to show her surroundings and managed to grab a screenshot or two. She also added a “TGIF” tag on her post.

Elizabeth is now a few months postpartum and is well on her way to her pre-baby body. Last month, she donned a tight outfit and exclaimed her surprise that three months had already gone by.

Tomorrow will mark four months for the reality TV personality who gave birth to Winston on October 4, 2022.

Pic credit: @elizabethcastravet/Instagram

Elizabeth Potthast snaps a photo with her kids

Elizabeth got some time to herself during her Friday morning workout. However, the moment she was done, it was back to being a busy mom again.

She later posted another photo on her Instagram Story while still clad in her workout gear. However, this time she was wearing a baby carrier with little Winston strapped in while her daughter Eleanor held onto her leg.

Even their dog Stella got in on the fun as the 32-year-old snapped a selfie with her busy household, minus husband Andrei Castravet.

The busy mom noted that she was ready to “get stuff done,” and she was feeling “Like a boss.”

Pic credit: @elizabethcastravet/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Elizabeth Potthast promotes Viori

Elizabeth has been making some extra cash from her brand partnerships, and one of her sponsored posts was for the beauty brand Viori.

The TLC personality posted a video for her 850,000 Instagram followers after using hair products from the line and loving the results. Actually, the specific word she used after using the brand’s shampoo and conditioner bar was “OBSESSED.”

She noted that the products are sulfate-free, paraben-free, cruelty-free, and 100% vegan and are also handmade in the U.S.

“My hair has been so silky shiny and smooth,” noted Elizabeth in her caption. “The bars are made of rice water from rice that is grown in Longsheng.”

She continues,” I love that my hair doesn’t feel hard and stripped after washing too! I’m linking them for you because you HAVE to get some for yours.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC and Discovery+.