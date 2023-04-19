Elizabeth Potthast gets a push on the playground from the cutest play date

Elizabeth Potthast spent a day at the playground with her four-year-old daughter Eleanor and her six-month-old son Winston, having the best time.

Actually, it seems the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star may have had even more fun than her kids.

Elizabeth shared snaps from their day at the Hillsborough River State Park in their hometown of Florida.

The location has a lot to keep the entire family occupied, but the mom of two made sure that her kids enjoyed themselves before anything else.

The short snaps posted on social media showed the brother and sister having fun outdoors.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Eleanor opted for the swing set, and since her brother is still too young to enjoy the outdoor space, he played with a toy while happily sitting in his booster seat.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth saw how much fun her daughter was having, and she wanted to join in.

Elizabeth Potthast gets a push from her daughter Eleanor

The TLC star decided to take a turn on the swing as she enjoyed the beautiful outdoors with her kids. Luckily, she had a pair of tiny hands to give her a big push.

Little Eleanor paused for a moment to help her mom, and afterward, she posted the cute moment on her Instagram Story.

Elizabeth also told her Instagram followers that her daughter said, “Mommy you get on I wanna push you.”

The short clip showed Elizabeth with a big smile on her face as she embraced the feeling of being a kid again.

The adorable trio also snapped a few photos as the proud mom savored the sweet bonding moment spent at the park.

“Can’t get Enough of them,” wrote the 32-year-old on the post.

Elizabeth enjoys time with her kids at the park. Pic credit: @elizabethcastravet/Instagram

Meanwhile, Elizabeth’s husband, Andrei Castravet missed out on the good times, as he was probably busy with work.

We didn’t see him in any of the photos or videos that Elizabeth shared online, nor did he share anything to indicate that he was with them.

90 Day Fiance star Elizabeth Potthast is a proud ‘tennis mom’

The thing about being a mom is that your job is never done, and after a day at the park with Eleanor and Winston, the TLC personality was still on mommy duties.

In more snaps shared on her Instagram Story, Elizabeth showed Eleanor clad in an adorable tennis outfit as she got ready for a lesson.

The four-year-old has been consistently improving her skills on the court, and her parents have been supporting her all the way.

Elizabeth Potthast’s Instagram Story. Pic credit: @elizabethcastravet/Instagram

Elizabeth was front and center to cheer on her little tennis star, posting a photo while she sat in the hot Florida sun and tried to get some shade with a large umbrella.

“Tennis mom,” she captioned the post.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.