Elizabeth Potthast shares adorable family holiday photo

Elizabeth and Andrei posed in family holiday photos. Pic credit: @elizabethcastravet/Instagram

90 Day Fiance couple Elizabeth (Libby) Potthast and Andrei Castravet celebrated their family of four while treating fans to a holiday set of pictures.

Libby gave birth to the couple’s second child, a son, Winston, on October 7 and has been beaming ever since.

Traditionally, Libby and Andrei have taken holiday photos, but these recent ones bring the cuteness level up a notch.

The carousel posted on Libby’s Instagram to her 841k followers featured a smiling Andrei holding baby Winston who was looking up and off in the distance. Andrei had on a black shirt with orange and black flower designs on it. His hair was shaved on the sides and slicked back the way he usually wears it on the show.

Libby was smiling with one hand on the baby and her other arm down by her side, slightly holding her and Andrei’s daughter Ellie’s hand. She had her blonde hair in styled waves and wore an elegant floor-length black gown that sparkled with blue and green sequins.

Ellie had on a green velvet dress with an orange headband in between Libby and Andrei.

The second slide in the holiday photo carousel showed Libby holding baby Winston as he appeared smiling and looking up at her.

Winston wore a red, blue, and white flannel top with jeans for the occasion.

The family photos were set in a grassy field, and the post was geotagged in Libby’s native Florida.

The third photo was of Andrei holding Ellie while Libby held Winston, and the couple shared a kiss.

The fourth and final photo featured just Libby and Ellie as the pair faced each other while Libby held Ellie. They were both smiling while looking at each other.

The caption of the post read, “Castravet Family 2022 🎁✨.”

Elizabeth promoted a nursey item

Shortly before Winston’s arrival, Libby gave fans a glimpse into what her nursery, specifically Winston’s crib, looked like.

Inside the crib was a “@rahoobaby infant lounger,” which Libby said “helps with acid reflux during and after feedings, so hopefully that will help with any colic. It’s great for tummy time and created with safety as a priority.”

The lounger was placed inside Winston’s crib among pacifiers, stuffed animals, and a baby onesie.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.