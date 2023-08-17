DWTS pro Emma Slater breaks silence on Sasha Farber split

There’s no bad blood between Dancing with the Stars exes Emma Slater and Sasha Farber.

In fact, she’s been very supportive of her fellow dancer following their split last year.

Emma and Sasha got married in 2018 after years of dating but split in April 2022.

They didn’t announce their divorce plans until the following August, despite many rumors about them going their separate ways. They filed in February 2023, citing irreconcilable differences, and are still trying to navigate through the split.

Now, Emma is speaking out about why she and her now ex-husband decided to call it quits while chatting it up with Nick Viall on his podcast, The Viall Files.

It turns out it was all about kids.

Emma Slater on why she and Sasha Farber called it quits

“We’re still like family, so it isn’t really like the love is not there, it’s actually not that at all,” Emma told Nick on The Viall Files this week. “We’re just at potentially two different places. But the hard part was that the love actually didn’t go.”

While the reason stated on their divorce papers says “irreconcilable differences,” Emma assured Nick that the real issue was the timing of building their family.

“It’s really the kid thing,” Emma explained. “It’s interesting because I do want to have kids, I just don’t want to delay Sasha’s path in having kids because I know that he is ready for that. I don’t want to talk about him too much because that’s really for him to say, but it’s about kids.”

Emma and Sasha spoke about having kids

It’s not like Emma Slater and Sasha Farber headed into marriage with no plan. She made it clear that they did talk about family planning many times during their relationship.

However, the 34-year-old professional dancer said, “I do want kids. I don’t know what it is, I’m just figuring that out for myself. It’s not something I take lightly, and I don’t want to enter into something that I’m not sure about because I would never do that.”

Ultimately, Emma took the blame, claiming that Sasha has always been who he is and never wavered. Instead, she said it was she who was hesitating and that she didn’t want to hold him up from having a family when she was the one who didn’t know what she wanted to do.

Dancing with the Stars returns to ABC this fall.