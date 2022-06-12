DWTS’ Julianne Hough reacts to her brother Derek’s engagement

Derek and Julianne Hough. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Julianne Hough just finalized her divorce from her husband Brooks Laich two years after filing for divorce.

However, while this might be a tough time for the Dancing with the Stars alumni, she has said for a long time she is ready to move on. It also didn’t affect her reaction when she learned her brother was getting married.

While Julianne’s marriage has officially ended, she is happy to see her brother starting his new union.

Julianne Hough reacts to Derek Hough’s engagement

Julianne spoke to PEOPLE about her brother getting married and was pleased about the news.

“I love, love, and I love my brother, and I love Hayley, so I couldn’t be more happy for them,” Julianne said. “And I mean, we all knew it was gonna happen. We just were like, ‘Alright, when’s it gonna be?’”

Julianne also talked about her new co-hosting gig for the 75th annual Tony Awards with Darren Criss.

While she hasn’t mentioned much of it on her Instagram account, that is because she is busy promoting something else.

Julianne is in the middle of her new production of POTUS; a Broadway play with some amazing actresses by her side. She stars in the play with Vanessa Williams, Rachel Dratch, Suzy Nakamura, Lea DeLaria, Lilli Cooper, and Julie White.

The synopsis for POTUS reads, “When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the seven brilliant and beleaguered women he relies upon most will risk life, liberty, and the pursuit of sanity to keep the Commander in Chief out of trouble.”

Her being on Broadway likely makes her co-hosting the awards tonight even more special.

More on Julianne Hough’s divorce

Julianne Hough finalized her divorce from Brooks Laich on Friday, two years after deciding to end their marriage.

Julianne filed for divorce in November 2020, and it wasn’t until February 2022 that the actual dissolution seemed to be moving forward.

The two married in 2017, but it only lasted for three years. According to Us Weekly, they argued all the time, and divorce was inevitable.

That likely makes things better for her brother, who had been with Hayley Erbert for seven years before asking her to marry him. Derek and Hayley said they would have a short engagement before their wedding.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The singing reality competition series will return in late 2022 to its new home on Disney+ streaming.