DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba blasted by former contestant: ‘The flashbacks are real’

Dancing with the Stars judges critique celebrity dancers and try to help them improve their moves.

However, fans believe one judge has been harsher than usual in Season 33, with many calling out Carrie Ann Inaba.

That included the audience booing Carrie Ann after her remarks about Joey Graziadei’s dance.

Some on social media have even called for DWTS to replace her on the show amid her rough critiques.

It’s unknown if it will happen anytime soon, as she’s been participating in ABC’s dance competition since Season 1.

Recently, a former DWTS contestant reacted to remarks about Carrie Ann, suggesting she might agree with fans about her.

Former DWTS contestant seemingly reacted to Carrie Ann’s judging

According to The U.S. Sun, a recent social media post featured DWTS alum Brandon Armstrong reacting to a video of him and his Season 33 partner, actress Chandler Kinney, after performing their Viennese Waltz.

The Sun indicates that one of the commenters on the unidentified post wrote in reply to Armstrong, “Okay, but remember what she did to Charity Lawson? I feel like history is repeating itself.”

The publication says DWTS Season 32 contestant and former The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson replied, “The flashbacks are real” and “Nothing ever makes sense. I’m tired.”

Lawson partnered with Artem Chigvinstev for Season 32 and reached the finale. She finished fourth place behind Ariana Madix, Jason Mraz, and Mirrorball Trophy winner Xochitl Gomez.

Lawson’s “flashbacks are real” comments relate to what she dealt with in Season 32. It could refer to what she experienced from fans and judges during the competition.

She previously mentioned a difficult experience going through Dancing with the Stars, telling Cheryl Burke on her podcast that she “went through hell and back with [her] mental health.”

Lawson indicated that it was due to DWTS fan bullying, including harassment and racist comments on social media during her participation in the show.

She said she blocked many of the negative or toxic accounts on her social media, but DWTS’s social media continued allowing them on their posts.

In addition, Lawson told Jason Tartick on his podcast in July that the DWTS judges’ critiques were difficult to deal with because they took her back to her previous cheerleading days, and she felt they didn’t see who she was as a person in her dances.

Chandler Kinney addressed the tough DWTS critiques in Season 33

This week brought Halloween Night to DWTS Season 33 as the pairs performed creative, spooky, and haunting routines. Chandler and Brandon performed a beautiful Viennese Waltz, which many people praised.

That included two of the judges. Bruno Tonioli awarded them a score of 10, and Derek Hough gave them a 10. It was the only couple that Derek gave a 10 for a dance during the night.

However, Carrie Ann wasn’t quite as impressed as she told Chandler, “That wasn’t perfection.”

In post-episode remarks to Entertainment Weekly, Chandler said that the tough judging drives her to do better in her preparations and the competition.

“I understand, and I take the criticism. But tonight, it was probably showing a bit, I was getting a little frustrated because I wanted to know what to do. Otherwise, when I get to rehearsal, I’m a little lost,” Chandler said.

“We’re going to keep working hard. I just use it as fuel and motivation to go for that perfect score because I want it,” she told EW.

Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.