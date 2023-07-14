DWTS fans outraged after fan-favorite was snubbed from Emmy nominations

The Emmys are right around the corner, which means our annual Emmy nominations are here.

With the nominations being here, so are the snubs, and some Dancing with the Stars fans aren’t thrilled about one particular snub.

For Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming, there were several nominations, including from Beauty And The Best: A 30th Celebration, Encanto At The Hollywood Bowl, Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4., and of course, Dancing with the Stars.

However, it was Derek Hough, as usual, who was nominated for Dancing with the Stars, and while his nomination is deserved, he’s not the one that people wanted to see.

Many fans were upset that Mark Ballas wasn’t nominated alongside, or instead of, Derek and think he deserves to be recognized for his work with Charli D’Amelio.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Not only did Mark and Charli win the mirrorball trophy, but this was Mark’s first return to the series after five years, and he earned his third win during his comeback.

DWTS fans are furious about Mark Ballas being snubbed

Many fans took to Twitter to express their frustration that Mark was snubbed from an Emmy nomination, with one user sharing the list of nominees and noting that it’s “absolutely criminal that Mark Ballas is not here.”

absolutely criminal that mark ballas is not here. pic.twitter.com/BGLIVgMjlE — Hannah 💜 (@evansbersten) July 12, 2023

Other users shared the sentiment, including one who congratulated the nominees and then added, “It’s very disappointing that [Mark Ballas] is not among them. Really not much else to say.”

Congrats to the nominees. That said, it's very disappointing that #markballas is not among them. Really not much else to say. #Emmys2023 #DWTS https://t.co/7CVshWf9JR — Christine (@LegalGirl82) July 13, 2023

Another user took this opportunity to have some humor in the face of the disappointing decision.

“Live footage of me reading the list of emmy noms for choreography and not seeing Britt Stewart and Mark Ballas’s names on it,” they wrote, adding a video from the Lego movie underneath where the Lego character dramatically yells, “No!”

live footage of me reading the list of emmy noms for choreography and not seeing britt stewart and mark ballas’s names on it pic.twitter.com/nAds2s0SOa — alexis😸 (@benaezz) July 12, 2023

Another person said outright that Mark was getting snubbed, confident he deserved the nomination.

“Mark Ballas not getting an Emmy nomination for his work with Charli is absolutely INSANE. That man stays getting snubbed. Hate that for him.”

Pic credit: @KellyKelseaMark/Twitter

Was this Mark Ballas’ last chance for an Emmy?

It’s entirely possible that this was the last chance that Mark had to be nominated and win an Emmy for his time on DWTS as he announced his retirement from the show earlier this year.

On March 12, Mark danced with Charli for their Las Vegas tour stop and announced that he would be retiring, and this could be his last dance with a celebrity partner.

His retirement announcement was not something fans wanted to hear but was necessary for Mark to make.

“I started this journey when I was 21, 22, and honestly, being able to dance and perform for you fans, you guys are the best fans. I just feel like tonight is special since we’re closing the tour,” Mark began. “Also, just give it up for this cast. But, my mom is here tonight, my dad is here tonight, my wife is here tonight, my wife’s mom and dad are here tonight.”

Then, Mark broke all of our hearts: “So, I just want to finish this by saying, this will be the last time you will see me dance in this capacity. I’m coming to a close tonight. This is going to be my last dance.”

“I had the best time ever this season and this freestyle was just a great way to finish it off. This song means the world to me. Charli means the world to me. The D’Amelio family, you guys mean the world to me,” Mark stated before thanking the crowd.

However, he teased fans by letting them know this might not be the absolute end of his dancing career.

“And I’m not saying this is the end. This is just the last time I will be dancing with a partner. And I wanted to finish this with Charli and I appreciate you guys so much.”

Dancing With The Stars returns this Fall on ABC and DIsney+.