DWTS alum Jenna Johnson reacts to her husband being paired with Gabby Windey

Before the Dancing With the Stars cast list was officially announced, Bachelor Nation speculated on who, if anyone, would be a contestant on the reality show.

While some thought Michelle Young would be part of the cast due to her move to Los Angeles, others had matched Gabby Windey to some leaked photos.

Now that viewers know for sure Gabby is part of the cast, she has also already been paired up with her partner.

Val Chmerkovskiy will be returning to the show this season, and his wife, Jenna Johnson, who is also a DWTS alum, had something to say about her husband being partnered up with the Bachelorette.

The 36-year-old guy from Ukraine will be teaching Gabby various steps and moves as his pregnant wife takes a season off.

While Jenna stated that she had to tell Val who Gabby was because he was not familiar with the show and she is a super fan, she had some other things to say about Gabby.

Jenna Johnson shared her thoughts on her husband being paired with Gabby Windey

During an interview with Us Weekly, Jenna relayed, “I had to tell [Val] who she was [at first] because obviously, I’m a massive Bachelor fan. I think that they are going to be perfect together on the show.”

When asked about Gabby, Jenna revealed, “I love her personality. I love her work ethic and I think their banter is gonna be hysterical ‘cause he’s suave and she just like real so I think it’s gonna be hysterical.”

Jenna also claimed that knowing her husband and considering what she’s seen of Gabby, she feels the two are ready and in it to win.

Jenna Johnson gushed over Val Chmerkovskiy and Gabby Windey’s progress

While rehearsals have only just begun, Jenna is so excited to see how the duo does when the competition starts.

According to Jenna, Val has been super excited and hopeful about coming home from rehearsals with Gabby. She said her husband truly believes that he and Gabby can go all the way.

She even told Us Weekly that she told Val about Gabby and her being associated with Bachelor Nation, “Oh, get ready, they are committed and they love their people on the show.”

It sounds like Jenna is one hundred percent on board with her husband dancing with Gabby, and she is excited to watch the duo perform together.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.