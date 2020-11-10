Duggar family trolled after asking followers what they are grateful for

The Duggar family is being trolled after asking followers what they are grateful for.

With a new photo shared on Instagram, the official Duggar family account mentioned that November is National Gratitude Month. With that, they wanted to know what followers were grateful for at this moment.

What did the followers say to the Duggar family?

While it wasn’t clear who posted the photo, the caption sounded a lot like Jana Duggar. Given the climate in the country now, it wasn’t shocking to see some of the responses.

Anna Duggar dipped in to say how grateful she was for family. That wasn’t surprising because she has been sticking by their side over the last several years. Even when Josh Duggar disgraced the family and their marriage, she remained with Jim Bob and Michelle while he attended rehab.

Some of the other comments were over the top. Many followers were trolling the family. One commenter said, “Biden being the next president.” Another chimed in with, “A new President! And my family, of course I’m grateful for my family 😍.”

After leaving an open-ended question like that, the responses weren’t surprising. The Duggar family has been widely criticized for their super conservative beliefs and their stances on hot button topics.

What has the Duggar family been up to?

Currently, Counting On has not been officially renewed by TLC. It is likely they have been filming, as this is typically when the family does it for the next season.

They just welcomed another grandchild when Joy-Anna Duggar has Evelyn Mae. One more is expected any day, as Jinger Duggar is expecting her second daughter. There is also a courtship happening, which means wedding planning may be around the corner.

As the holidays approach, there will likely be plenty of photos of the Duggar family gatherings. Even though the pandemic is still happening, they have relaxed on their safety measures. Recently, they attended a family conference in Texas alongside the Spiveys.

There was also confirmation that Jill Duggar and her relationship with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar is not at the best place. It had been speculated that things were tense between the parents and daughter, but when they released a statement it was pretty clear that it was much bigger than anyone had anticipated.

What was supposed to be a fun fall photo turned into a trolling opportunity that many decided to take.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.