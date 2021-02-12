Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Draft Top on Shark Tank: Here’s what makes this can opener special and where to buy one


What is Draft Top on Shark Tank?
Draft Top has helped eliminate some of the nasty aluminum taste of drinking from a can. Pic credit: ABC

Draft Top on Shark Tank has created lots of buzz with beer and soda drinkers. Now fans of the hit ABC reality TV show can’t stop asking what makes the can opener unique and where to buy it.

The concept behind Draft Top was to create a better experience of drinking out of a can. Thanks to the aluminum top, the taste of products in a can, like beer and soda, are often tainted.

Draft Top climates the top of the can, leaving on the pure taste of the beverage.

Arman Ferranti, Sean Kelly, and Patrick Parizo are the brains behind the products. It all started when Arman saw a friend drink a topless beer.

Arman followed suit and experienced the beer’s full taste in a car, without the aluminum after taste.

What makes Draft Top can opener so special?

According to the website, Draft Top has four dull blades that use pressure to remove the top of a can without leaving any sharp edges behind.

The product is easy to use. It merely sits on top of the can. A gentle and light squeeze and a slight rotation remove the can top.

People are left then to drink out of a smooth can that enriches any beverage’s flavor, especially beer. The Draft Top guys have shared the benefits of the product.

Benefits include adding ice, there are no dirty dishes, and a topless can works great for playing games like beer pong.

Where to buy Draft Top?

The product works on the standard 12 to 16-ounce cans and some 19-ounce cans. Although the Draft Top only comes in a black and silverish gray color, it can be customized, adding a little personality to the item.

Draft Top can be bought on the company website for $24.99 for one and $44.99 for a two-pack bundle. Amazon also sells the Draft Top but only in a single pack.

The company also offers a non-tipping can cooler. There’s also a cooler that keeps the drink cold and hands warm.

Sean, Patrick, and Arman have created a video tutorial on the website to walk customers through using Draft Top. There are also several videos on the Instagram account to show the benefits and fun of using the product.

Hopefully, one of the sharks on Shark Tank will bite and help the guys expand their business. It all depends on if Draft Top works as well as Patrick, Arman, and Sean, have stated.

What do you think of the idea of Draft Top?

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8/7c on ABC.

