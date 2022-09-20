Dr. Viviana Coles reunites with Myrla Feria and Rachel Gordillo for stylish event

Dr. Viviana left Married at First Sight after Season 14. Pic credit: @doctorviviana/Instagram

Dr. Viviana is no longer a part of Married at First Sight, but she remains connected with former MAFS stars.

Recently, Dr. Viviana attended a fashion event for her friend.

Dr. Viviana invited MAFS Season 13 star Myrla Feria and Rachel Gordillo to the X Label event.

Myrla, Rachel, and Dr. Viviana are all Texas-based, and they showed up and showed out in curvy attire for the event.

Dr. Viviana rocked a red jumpsuit with sultry cutouts as she partied and promoted the Kingwood, Texas boutique.

The former MAFS expert also promoted her book while at the store.

Dr. Viviana sizzles in red

Dr. Viviana took to her Instagram page to share several videos from her time at X Label boutique.

In one video, Dr. Viviana wore a curve-hugging black jumper and spinned around while her friend pretended to wave a wand and turn her black jumper into a vibrant red jumper with the same one-shoulder cutout style.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Dr. Viviana captioned the post, “Let Lindsey work her magic on you!”

Sharing another video in her red jumper, Dr. Viviana spoke to the camera as she raved about the party atmosphere in the boutique.

Her makeup was clearer in the video, showing a red lip, dark eyeliner and full brow, with her signature voluminous black hair slicked back into a ponytail. She completed the look with circular gold earrings.

Myrla Feria and Rachel Gordillo join Dr. Viviana in Texas

Dr. Viviana shared a video of Rachel and Myrla stepping out of dressing rooms in skin-bearing black outfits.

Myrla wore a black one-shoulder jumper like the one Dr. Viviana wore, and Rachel rocked a black crop top, formfitting black pants, and a white fringe jacket.

Text over the video read, “We are out here!”

Rachel and Myrla reacted to the post in the comment section.

Myrla wrote, “Omg this was so much fun!! Thank you for inviting us!”

Rachel commented, “Such cute clothes! Thank you for the invite!!!!”

Pic credit: @doctorviviana/Instagram

Rachel also shared a photo from the event on her Instagram Stories.

Rachel snapped a mirror selfie while holding a glass of champagne.

Rocking all black, Rachel wore a black crop top, black vegan leather pants, and a fringe jacket in suede.

Pic credit: @rachintheh/Instagram

Rachel wrote over the photo, “Champagne mami,” while describing her new outfit.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.