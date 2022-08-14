Dr. Now confirms new season of My 600-Lb. Life

Dr. Nowzaradan announces Season 11 of My 600-Lb. Life. Pic credit: @younannowzaradan/Instagram

Fans of My 600-Lb. Life will be excited to know that the TLC hit show has been renewed.

Dr. Nowzaradan, who is the star of the series, recently announced that the show will be returning with new episodes soon.

The series follows individuals who are dealing with morbid obesity. Many times, they are bedridden or struggling to complete daily tasks because of their weight.

Desperate to get to a healthy size, patients reach out to Dr. Nowzaradan, affectionately known as Dr. Now, for help.

Dr. Now is a licensed medical doctor who specializes in bariatric surgery. He has created an intense program to help obese patients prepare for surgery and the drastic changes that follow the procedure.

He has helped hundreds of patients, many of which have been featured on the show. Now Dr. Now is ready to assist even more people who hope to change their lives.

Dr. Now is ready for Season 11 of My 600-Lb. Life

After lots of anticipation and speculation that the show may have been canceled, Dr. Now finally put fans at ease with a huge announcement.

He shared a post on Instagram saying, “New season of My 600lb life coming your way soon.”

After a seemingly disappointing 10th Season where very few patients completed Dr. Now’s program, many fans feared the show had come to an end. The prolonged update on the status of the show didn’t help either as it appeared the network was unsure about its renewal.

The show has become a hit in pop culture thanks to Dr. Now’s no-nonsense approach to weight loss and his catchphrases like “How y’all doing?” And despite their disappointment in previous seasons, fans are eager to see more stories of people fighting to improve their health.

The series has also made shows about weight loss and bariatric surgery popular and highly consumed. Thanks to its success, TLC has launched multiple series focusing on the topic, including 1000-Lb. Sisters, 1000-Lb. Best Friends, and Too Large.

Each show documents the journeys of obese individuals who have not been successful at weight loss on their own, so they seek the help of a bariatric specialist. Dr. Now has become the face of this genre of TV and fans are excited to see him return for another season.

Dr. Now and My 600-Lb. Life have been criticized in the past

Dr. Now’s program has faced some criticism due to its intense requirements. Once he accepts a patient, they are immediately placed on a 1200-calorie diet, which is a major shock for most participants. Many of his patients struggle to stick to the meal plan due to its restrictive nature.

Patients are also required to move to Houston, TX, once accepted into the program. Viewers of the show have seen multiple times how this becomes an obstacle for many who have a limited income or struggle to find someone who is able to move with them.

The show has also been accused of treating participants poorly, ignoring their medical and mental health needs, and even encouraging negative behaviors for ratings. Many former patients have discussed the harsh treatment they received from producers and how they didn’t feel they were set up for success.

There have even been multiple lawsuits filed against the production company. Former participants are hoping that sharing their experiences from the show will help future patients feel empowered to advocate for themselves during their health journey.

My 600-Lb. Life is currently on hiatus and streaming on Discovery+.