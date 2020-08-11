Doubling Down with the Derricos: How many kids are there?

TLC loves giving reality shows to large families, and the newest addition to the genre features one of the biggest families yet: the 16-member Derrico family from Las Vegas.

Mom Karen and dad Deon have their hands full with four sets of multiples, all of which were conceived naturally. It’s hard keeping track of who’s who in this super-sized family, but we’re here to explain this large and growing family tree.

How many children are there?

Karen’s first pregnancy wasn’t unusual. She and Deon welcomed their first daughter, Darian, a singleton. Next came son Derrick, another singleton.

Karen’s third pregnancy was her first set of multiples: twin boys named Dallas and Denver.

Twins are uncommon, but the next pregnancy is the one that really sent the Derricos into the huge family territory. After Denver and Dallas, Karen became pregnant with quintuplets(!) and eventually delivered three girls and two boys named Dariz, Deniko, Deonee, Daician, and Daiten.

But Karen and Deon weren’t done; after the quintuplets came triplets Carter, Diez, and Dior. Sadly, Carter passed away shortly after birth. Karen now calls Diez and Dior her “trillions,” instead of “twins,” in Carter’s memory.

When TLC began filming, there were 11 Derrico kids from Darian to Dior. But Karen was pregnant yet again, and, of course, it was with multiples – another set of triplets!

The triplets’ birth will be featured on the show. The new babies — two girls and a boy — are named Dawsyn, De’Aren, and Dyver.

That’s a grand total of 16 Derricos: one mom, one dad, six daughters, and eight sons.

The Derricos join other large TLC reality families

TLC invented the large-family reality show genre when it premiered Jon and Kate Plus 8 back in 2007. Since then, other large families have joined the network lineup.

Some of those families include the Busbys of Outdaughtered, who have six kids, including a set of quintuplets; the Browns of Sister Wives, who have 18 children between five parents; the Duggars, who hold the record with 19 children; and most recently, the Waldrops of Sweet Home Sextuplets, who have nine kids.

The Derricos aren’t the biggest family — the Duggars and Browns beat them there — but they certainly have the most multiples. There’s never been a family on TLC with four sets of multiples before, and the Derricos are sure to bring excitement!

Viewers will be able to see Karen and Deon as they parent their 11 children while they prepare to welcome their triplets. Triplet pregnancies are always high-risk, and that risk is heightened because this is Karen’s sixth pregnancy.

All in all, it’s sure to be a crazy season.

Doubling Down with the Derricos premieres on Tuesday, August 11 at 10/9c on TLC.