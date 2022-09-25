Dorit Kemsley responds to ‘vile rumors’ regarding affair with Kyle Richards’ husband

RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley says the rumors she is having an affair with Kyle Richards’ husband are “annoying AF.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/AdMedia

Dorit Kemsley recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live alongside her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Garcelle Beauvais.

They both looked fabulous.

Garcelle wore an all-red skin-tight dress, while Dorit choose a two-piece leather outfit.

A caller asked Dorit what she thought about the rumors that she was having an affair with Kyle Richard’s husband, Mauricio Umansky.

Garcelle immediately brushed off the rumors saying, “Oh God!”

Andy Cohen thought it was a great question and believed it was the moment to address it. He revealed to the at-home audience that PK, Dorit’s husband, was in the studio with them, sitting in the front row.

Andy said, “PK’s here, let’s get into it.”

Dorit Kemsley says the rumors are ‘annoying’

Dorit agreed to get into it and explained that they are all friends. She said the accusations were so ridiculous that she wanted to discount them, but it was hard to do so.

She explained, “It strikes a chord only because Mau, PK, Kyle, and I, we’re friends together.”

Kyle and Dorit became fast friends when Dorit joined the show, and their husbands developed a great friendship as well. In addition, they live minutes from each other.

She added, “To have someone start those vile rumors, it’s gross.” She further said that she didn’t want to give any “air” to the rumors so that they didn’t take on a life of their own.

She concluded, “Anybody can understand, it’s annoying as F.”

PK quipped in with his British sense of humor and confidently said, “When she’s got steak, why would she want a cheeseburger?” Throwing some fun shade at his friend Mauricio.

Former RHOBH star Dana Wilkey fueled the rumors

One of the people who fueled the cheating rumors between Dorit and Mauricio is Dana Wilkey.

Last month, the former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to social media to post a recreation of a movie poster. The movie was none other than, An Affair to Remember.

In her poster, she photoshopped the heads of actors Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr to replace them with Mauricio and Dorit’s. She also added their names.

She captioned the post, “The fans can’t stop talking about this! Thoughts?”

Dorit took to the comment section to put her in her place.

She wrote in part, “Is something wrong with you woman? Or are you just so miserable in your life you have nothing better to do? You’re definitely one of the thirstiest people I’ve ever seen, I guess it’s just as simple as that?”

Pic credit: @wilkey_dana/Instagram

She went on to say that the couples are just friends and that her and PK’s kids even refer to Kyle and Mauricio as auntie and uncle. She slammed Dana for spreading “false narratives.”

“…especially when you know there is ZERO truth behind it and your whole motive is to just hurt people for no reason,” she added.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.