RHOBH: Dorit Kemsley slams alum Dana Wilkey for rumor she had an affair with Kyle Richards’ husband

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley has slammed alum Dana Wilkey for the rumor she had an affair with Kyle Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky.

Kyle and Dorit have been good friends since Dorit joined the show. They live close to each other, so they often spend time together with their families.

Mauricio and Dorit’s husband PK Kemsley have developed a close friendship, too, with the RHOBH cameras often capturing their bond.

The two families’ closeness has sometimes raised eyebrows among The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans, and Dana decided to capitalize on it.

On Sunday, Dana took to Instagram to share a photoshopped pic of Dorit with Mauricio recreating the iconic movie An Affair to Remember.

Dana captioned the post, “The fans can’t stop talking about this! Thoughts? Credit: #karenhugar Wig on @youtube #rhobh #rhobh💎 #bravotv #wwhl #kyleumansky #kylerichards #doritkemsley #mauricioumansky #pkkemsley.”

Dorit Kemsley slams alum Dana Wilkey for rumor of affair with Kyle Richards’ husband

It turns out Dorit got wind of the photo and was not happy with Dana’s actions. Dorit appeared in the comments section, slamming the former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

“Is something wrong with you woman? Or are you just so miserable in your life you have nothing better to do? You’re definitely one of the thirstiest people I’ve ever seen, I guess it’s just as simple as that?” Dorit clapped back.

The blonde beauty reiterated that Kyle and Mauricio are good friends of the Kemsley family. Dorit bashed Dana for thinking it was okay to allow Dorit’s kids to see such a disgusting lie.

“If this is the only way you can make a buck then so be it but at least have some decency and stop trying to peddle false narratives especially when you know there is ZERO truth behind it and your whole motive is to just hurt people for no reason. It’s sad, pathetic and bound to bite you in the a** inevitably,” Dorit ended her lengthy reply, which was captured by the Instagram account @commentsbybravo.

According to Page Six, Dana went ahead and doubled down on her claims by resharing the post to her Instagram Story, writing “obviously struck a nerve.”

RHOBH alum Dana Wilkey accused of putting Dorit Kemsley in danger

Dana was a friend of on the first couple of seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Although never a full-time cast member, Dana has often brought the drama, especially off-screen, where she likes to stir the pot.

Last fall, after Dorit endured the horrific home invasion, RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp put Dana on blast for sharing a snapshot of Dorit’s LLC, which included her address. Dana clapped back at Teddi, denying her post had any personal information that would have put Dorit or her family in danger.

Dorit Kemsley is not here for Dana Wilkey spreading lies about her and Kyle Richards‘ husband. As of this writing, neither Kyle nor Mauricio Umansky has responded to the Instagram post.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.