Dorit Kemsley gives ‘epic’ Balenciaga moment in silver pant-boot

RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley stuns in head to toe Balenciaga outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePress Agency

Fans had to do a double-take when Dorit Kemsley arrived at one of the BravoCon events this weekend.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star could have easily been mistaken for Kim Kardashian.

She wore Balenciaga from head to toe. Dorit had on a silver skin-tight turtleneck, skirt, and pant-boot outfit. Her blonde hair was slicked back in a high and long ponytail.

As it is typical with the brand, the outfit was branded with Balenciaga written all over.

Dorit also channeled Kim K’s signature oversized sunglasses.

She took to social media to share a series of pictures of the iconic outfit. In the post’s caption, Dorit wrote, “a balenciaga moment to close an epic weekend.”

The post received over 50 thousand likes with fans commenting on how good the reality star looked.

RHOBH fans compliment Dorit Kemsley for Balenciaga look

Many fans took to the comment section to compliment Dorit on her choice of outfit. They used her word of the season and said she looked very “chic.” Some even crowned her, “the fashion queen.” And, some Bravolebrities such as Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton, and Teresa Giudice left heart or flame emojis on Dorit’s post.

Pic credit: @doritkemsley/Instagram

Pic credit: @doritkemsley/Instagram

One fan said that Dorit looked like a walking billboard.

Pic credit: @doritkemsley/Instagram

A RHOBH viewer said that Dorit always comes through with great outfits and added that Dorit and her husband PK were inspiring. In the comment, the follower wrote that Dorit “never disappoints,” and added, “BTW, you and PK couple goals [praising hands emoji] an Unbreakable bond! [two black heart emojis]” in reference to Erika Girardi’s recent jab at Dorit.

Pic credit: @doritkemsley/Instagram

Dorit recently posted a clip of her outfit in front of a New York subway exit, writing, “Too classy for this world.”

Erika Girardi went after Dorit Kemsley’s marriage

Erika Girardi and Dorit Kemsley recently got into a feud. First, on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, Erika recounted a story where years ago, long before PK knew Dorit, he came up to her at an event.

Erika claimed that PK asked her and her friend if they were in porn, and referred to himself as “Paul fu**ing Kemsley.”

Dorit gave an awkward smile and said she didn’t know that.

Things got worse when during BravoCon, Erika was asked which couple was more likely to head for Splitsville.

Erika hesitated but then she went up to the edge of the stage and said that Dorit and PK were the most likely to get a divorce.

Dorit and PK later slammed The Pretty Mess performer for her comment. Dorit said, “Misery loves company.” She added that her real friends knew PK and her, and only wished the best for them.

Erika has since back peddled, saying that she was only joking. Viewers have commented that it is odd to joke about a friend’s marriage heading for divorce. Kathy Hilton said Erika was desperate for a storyline.

Next week viewers will see the well-anticipated showdown between Kathy and Lisa Rinna. It will be interesting to see if Erika will come to her BFF Lisa’s rescue.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.