Dorit Kemsley and husband PK release statement about their marriage amid split rumors

Dorit Kemsley and her husband, PK, didn’t waste any time addressing the recent “rumors and hearsay” online claiming they’ve separated.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple issued a joint statement and denied those claims but admitted they had some “challenging years” in their marriage.

On the same night that the new season premiered, a few outlets reported that the couple had split after eight years of marriage.

The news didn’t seem far-fetched as Dorit revealed on the show that she was having trouble connecting with her husband after she endured a terrifying home invasion in 2021.

Dorit, who has been suffering from PTSD since her ordeal, told her castmate Erika Jayne that PK was not there for her as much as she would have liked because he was traveling and spending a lot of time in England.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Interestingly, Erika predicted PK and Dorit would be the next couple to get divorced during a shady moment at BravoCon 2022, which caused a rift in their friendship.

The two women were trying to hash things out in the premiere when Dorit opened up about the struggles in her marriage.

Dorit Kemsley and her husband PK deny that they are separated

A few stories came out on RHOBH premiere night claiming that Dorit and PK were separated, but the couple has denied those claims.

In a statement to PEOPLE, they said, “We remain committed to working through these issues as a united couple for our family.”

“We have not separated nor are we planning to do so. Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes, and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage.”

Before ending the statement, the couple asked for people to be understanding as they focus on doing what’s best for their family.

RHOBH viewers claim Dorit ‘carried’ the first episode of Season 13

After the first episode of Season 13 premiered, the RHOBH star took to social media to get feedback from her 1.5 million Instagram followers.

The 47-year-old shared one of her stunning confessional outfits and wrote in the caption, “What did you all think of last night’s episode?! #rhobh is finally back! 💋👏🏼.”

“You carried. I hope Kyle thanked you for saving the show,” responded a viewer.

“You were the star! More of this energy please!! 🔥🔥🔥,” said someone else.

Pic credit: @doritkemsley/Instagram

One commenter wrote, “Great job @doritkemsley It’s going to be a great season.”

Another person told her, “You were the mvp of the night!”

Did you watch the Season 13 premiere of RHOBH? Tell us what you thought of the first episode.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.