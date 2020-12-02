Dorinda Medley lashes out at those who had large Thanksgiving gatherings, RHONY alum calls it ‘disgusting’

Real Housewives of New York City fans know that Dorinda Medley is anything but subtle.

And although she may have been fired from the show, she’s still the same Dorinda.

The brash alum has seemingly never had a problem letting her feelings and opinions be known. This goes for the COVID-19 pandemic as well.

Dorinda took to her Instagram with her unfiltered view on those who decided to attend large gatherings over the Thanksgiving weekend. And to say she’s unimpressed is an understatement.

Dorinda explains that her Thanksgiving was impacted by the pandemic

Dorinda posted a video rant where she called out those who refused to listen to the COVID-19 guidelines so that they could attend Thanksgiving dinners and parties.

In typical Dorinda fashion, she sported bold framed glasses while she shared her message with followers.

“So, I’m sitting here going through my Instagram of everyone’s weekend, right, as we do,” she begins the video.

“It’s disgusting! People making up their own rules. Let me tell you about my Thanksgiving. All alone. Not because I wanted to be, last year I had 26 people. Because I’m trying, I’m trying, okay?” she continues.

Dorinda then explains how difficult this Thanksgiving was for her and her family.

“I managed to go and see my parents who’ve been basically alone for nine months. Didn’t even have my daughter here, okay? Cuz she didn’t get COVID tested and she went to the city, so we made a decision, responsible decision, not to bring her home, okay? And I sat in the sitting area while they sat in their dining room and we talked for 20 minutes. Why? Because we are trying!”

Dorinda pleads to ‘stop the madness’

“So all these people that had their dinner parties, okay COVID tests, that’s a moment in time COVID test. It’s a marker! It’s just a marker. Okay? The minute you leave, and you go out, and you see your friends, and you have gatherings, and you have parties, you’re exposed again. Or potentially exposed again,” shares the 55-year-old.

Dorinda then goes on to bash and plead to those who aren’t doing their part to limit their exposure to the virus.

“Please everyone, stop. Stop the madness. It’s dishonest. It’s disgusting. It’s immoral. Do not ask the system then, to do for you what you will not do for the system if you or your family gets sick. Do not put these essential workers, and these nurses, and these doctors, back into war again. They’ve left their families, they’ve been exposed. It’s been terrible, and why? Oh! I’m making a momentary decision, I’m just gonna have ten or twelve of my friends, cuz I think it’s okay. How would you know?”

Dorinda then provides suggestions for how people can keep themselves safe.

“I just don’t get it. Stay home. Okay? If you have to go to the city and do something, please do your best to limit yourself to as few and necessary people you have to see. Keep your mask on. I don’t get it. Do not ask the system to do for you that which you will not do for the system. Okay?”

She then goes on to question what people will do if they contract the virus from one of their gatherings and pushes to not add any more strain to an already strained health care system.

The Real Housewives of New York City is currently on hiatus on Bravo.