Don’t expect a Cameo from Zach Justice: MAFS star laughs when video-sharing website reaches out

Many Married at First Sight fans assumed that Zach Justice was on the show for one thing, and one thing only, fame.

However, it seems Zach is trying to dispel those rumors.

After a rough season on the show, he quickly became an unlikeable character, as week after week, fans grew increasingly frustrated with his antics.

Eventually, most viewers just wrote him off as someone who wasn’t serious about the eight-week experiment and they were convinced that he only joined the Lifetime reality show for exposure.

Now it seems as if Zach wants to take a step back from the limelight since he just turned down a major gig. Or so it seems.

Is Zach Joining Cameo?

The 32-year-old recently received a proposal from the head honchos over at Cameo, asking him to join the video-sharing platform.

Zach took a screenshot of the message and shared it with his more than 20,000 followers on Instagram, along with a laughing face emoji.

This leads us to believe that he has no interest in joining Cameo, at least for now!

Interestingly, though, at the end of the message, the company also shared a link to Zach’s former castmate, Katie Conrad’s, Cameo profile.

Conrad was probably the only cast member who was more hated by fans than Zach this season. Or maybe it’s a tie.

What is Cameo?

Cameo is a fairly new video-sharing platform that was created in 2016 and has been rapidly growing in popularity ever since.

The site allows celebrities to send personalized video messages to their fans, but for a price, of course.

“Users basically pay the celebrities for customized shoutout videos that they can then share on other social media platforms,” according to Digital Trends.

As of 2020, more than 30,000 celebrities have joined the platform. That includes lots of models, reality TV personalities, and YouTube stars as well.

If Justice does decide to take Cameo up on their offer, he’ll be in good company.

Along with his fellow Married at First Sight castmate, Katie Conrad, Zach would join two other familiar faces from his season – Katie’s ex Derek Sherman being one of them. Another familiar face is Zach’s ex-wife, Mindy Shiben.

Other popular reality TV stars trying to cash in on Cameo are Lisa Hamme, Sojaboy, Rosemarie Vega, and Big Ed from the current season 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.