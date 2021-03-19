Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

Dolores Catania was ‘hurt and so upset’ for Margaret Josephs after she opened up about sexual harassment


RHONJ star Dolores Catania talks about Margaret Josephs' sexual assault revelation
Dolores Catania felt hurt for castmate Margaret Josephs. Pic credit: Bravo

Things are getting intense and deeply personal for Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs.

Last week the entrepreneur opened up about her book which includes heartbreaking details about her past.

Margaret told her castmates that during her time as a young professional she was pressured to sleep with her boss.

Related Gallery
View More Pics

The RHONJ star said that it was emotional for her to open up those old wounds.

monsterscriticsreality

410 533

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

#TheChallenge #AllStars will feature plenty of #OGs from the days of #TheRealWorld, #Road Rules, and...

View

Mar 18

1 1
Open
#TheChallenge #AllStars will feature plenty of #OGs from the days of #TheRealWorld, #Road Rules, and #FreshMeat on MTV. However, three competitors synonymous with The Challenge won’t be featured on the spinoff season. They are seven-time winner Johnny Bananas, three-time winner Chris “CT” Tamburello, and two-time winner Wes Bergmann. OG Mark Long’s response as to why that is at link in the bio! (📸: @challengemtv / Instagram)

#TheChallenge #AllStars will feature plenty of #OGs from the days of #TheRealWorld, #Road Rules, and #FreshMeat on MTV. However, three competitors synonymous with The Challenge won’t be featured on the spinoff season.

They are seven-time winner Johnny Bananas, three-time winner Chris “CT” Tamburello, and two-time winner Wes Bergmann.

OG Mark Long’s response as to why that is at link in the bio!
(📸: @challengemtv / Instagram) ...

1 1

But thankfully, she does have the support of castmate, Dolores Catania.

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Margaret Josephs was ‘ashamed and embarrassed’

Margaret Josephs recently had a chat on The Real Housewives of New Jersey Aftershow.

She talked about her sexual assault revelation chronicled in her book, Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish budget: How to Survive in Business and Life.

“You know it was emotional for me because that is a history in my life and things were very different,” said the RHONJ star.

“It was 1989 and there was no #MeToo movement at the time,” explained Margaret. “It’s shameful. It’s embarrassing. You feel like you did something to warrant this — which is very common with women.”

She continued, “What did I do, did I give them a sign? Did I behave in a certain way that I made it okay for someone to do this to me? That’s a very common feeling and you’re ashamed, you’re embarrassed, you don’t wanna talk about it.”

The 53-year-old also made something clear while talking about the incident.

“I’m not saying he was a Harvey Weinstein and raped me, that’s not what happened. But it’s any person who’s in a position of power and takes advantage of someone who’s lesser.”

Dolores Catania was hurt and upset for Margaret Josephs

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania also made an appearance on the Aftershow.

She expressed her feelings about finding out what her friend and castmate, Margaret, had experienced.

“When Marg was talking about it I got so upset, cause I’m not looking at a 53-year-old woman. I’m looking at a 20-year-old girl telling the story,” shared Dolores.

And I was so hurt and so upset for her cause I’m thinking that that was my Marg, that’s my friend. I wish I was there to help her. I wish I was her friend at that time and she could have spoke to me.”

The Jersey Housewife also confessed that her experience and upbringing as a young adult was much different than Margaret’s.

“I came from a much… like strict house. I didn’t even leave my block until I got married and Margaret was into fashion, she was in business long before we even knew what business was.

“So she was out there and I think she was exposed to a lot more and so I felt so bad.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

Alicea James
Follow me
Latest posts by Alicea James (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
RHONJ spoilers claim Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider feud over cheating allegations in Season 11  
RHONJ star Margaret Josephs.
Margaret Josephs says she finds the social media hate ‘extremely entertaining’ and ‘funny’
RHONJ cast chime in on Jackie Goldschneider brining up Teresa Giudice's daughter
RHONJ cast weigh in on Jackie Goldschneider bringing up Teresa Giudice’s daughter during argument
Teresa Guidice Happy
RHONJ star Teresa Giudice reportedly dating New Jersey-based businessman and is ‘very happy’
Margaret Josephs conducts an at-home interview for Bravo.
Margaret Josephs reveals that she battled COVID-19 over the holidays
Danielle Staub's former publicist refutes her claims against Andy Cohen
Danielle Staub’s former publicist sides with Andy Cohen, says former RHONJ star’s comments were ‘untrue and disgraceful’
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x