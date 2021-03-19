Dolores Catania was ‘hurt and so upset’ for Margaret Josephs after she opened up about sexual harassment

Dolores Catania felt hurt for castmate Margaret Josephs. Pic credit: Bravo

Things are getting intense and deeply personal for Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs.

Last week the entrepreneur opened up about her book which includes heartbreaking details about her past.

Margaret told her castmates that during her time as a young professional she was pressured to sleep with her boss.

The RHONJ star said that it was emotional for her to open up those old wounds.

But thankfully, she does have the support of castmate, Dolores Catania.

Margaret Josephs was ‘ashamed and embarrassed’

Margaret Josephs recently had a chat on The Real Housewives of New Jersey Aftershow.

She talked about her sexual assault revelation chronicled in her book, Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish budget: How to Survive in Business and Life.

“You know it was emotional for me because that is a history in my life and things were very different,” said the RHONJ star.

“It was 1989 and there was no #MeToo movement at the time,” explained Margaret. “It’s shameful. It’s embarrassing. You feel like you did something to warrant this — which is very common with women.”

She continued, “What did I do, did I give them a sign? Did I behave in a certain way that I made it okay for someone to do this to me? That’s a very common feeling and you’re ashamed, you’re embarrassed, you don’t wanna talk about it.”

The 53-year-old also made something clear while talking about the incident.

“I’m not saying he was a Harvey Weinstein and raped me, that’s not what happened. But it’s any person who’s in a position of power and takes advantage of someone who’s lesser.”

Dolores Catania was hurt and upset for Margaret Josephs

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania also made an appearance on the Aftershow.

She expressed her feelings about finding out what her friend and castmate, Margaret, had experienced.

“When Marg was talking about it I got so upset, cause I’m not looking at a 53-year-old woman. I’m looking at a 20-year-old girl telling the story,” shared Dolores.

“And I was so hurt and so upset for her cause I’m thinking that that was my Marg, that’s my friend. I wish I was there to help her. I wish I was her friend at that time and she could have spoke to me.”

The Jersey Housewife also confessed that her experience and upbringing as a young adult was much different than Margaret’s.

“I came from a much… like strict house. I didn’t even leave my block until I got married and Margaret was into fashion, she was in business long before we even knew what business was.

“So she was out there and I think she was exposed to a lot more and so I felt so bad.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.