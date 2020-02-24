Does Tom Brooks from 90 Day Fiancé have a job? What does he do for a living?

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Tom Brooks has returned for another season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alongside Darcey Silva even though it’s no secret that these two are definitely not together. This time around, Tom filmed in America, meeting Darcey on her home turf for what should be a dramatic ride.

And after months of Tom showing off his “luxury lifestyle” both on social media and reality TV, a lot of 90 Day Fiance fans are still trying to figure out exactly how Tom can afford to be jet setting across the Atlantic and living it up in two different continents.

The question everyone is asking is, “What does Tom Brooks from 90 Day Fiancé do for a living?”

Tom Brooks’ profession is a bit hazy

At one point on 90 Day Fiancé, he mentioned he was a “distributor for a sports fitness company.” It’s never been made clear what company that was though and in fairness, it looks like Tom Brooks may not do this anymore.

There was also a time when Darcey’s former love interest was selling Organo Gold, which is a multi-level marketing company for raw coffee weight loss products. The link to Organo Gold has been removed from Tom’s Instagram bio though, so again, it looks like Tom may have moved on.

Now, Tom has two companies listed in his Instagram profile. He claims to be the Director of Operations for Shadow Services Inc. NYC and also the Director of Fit Nation srl. However, both of the Instagram pages that he linked to have very few followers.

The bio for the Fit Nation srl page has a message in Spanish that, when translated to English, says, “Foreign Trade Operator, Importer and exclusive representative for Argentina of @labellamafia.”

Tom has shared links for La Bella Mafia in the past and it seems that he’s has something to do with that business.

Tom wants to be a social media influencer

It’s no secret that Tom Brooks wants to be a social media influence and he’s been doing his best to make that happen. He’s even gone so far as to post pictures that were “borrowed” from other influencers in an apparent attempt to make himself look more well off than he really is.

Tom has often posted in his Instagram stories that those wanting him to promote their business to send him a message. That’s definitely an option considering that he has more than 188,000 Instagram followers and a verified account.

Of course, there’s also Cameo, where Tom Brooks has an account. He charges $37 a pop for customized videos for roughly 30 seconds of content so if Tom can drum up enough interest, he can make a decent amount of money there.

90 Day Fiance pays too

It’s also worth noting that Tom Brooks is back for his second season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and that is a “job” that pays. And while there has been plenty of conversation about what cast members are paid, it’s safe to say that the more popular a cast member is, the more they can make.

So while Tom probably isn’t getting rich from those TLC checks, he has been popular enough to bring him back for more.