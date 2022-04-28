Does the Married at First Sight finale air next week?

How many episodes are left on Married at First Sight Season 14? Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 14 is nearing the end, and the explosive Boston cast has had many ups and downs thus far.

As Decision Day nears, it seems most of the couples could go either way in terms of staying married or getting divorced.

With a MAFS special, a finale, and a reunion left this season, here’s when it all airs.

When does the MAFS Season 14 Decision Day episode air?

Married at First Sight Season 14 recently aired its penultimate episode before the big finale. The Boston couples enjoyed their last few romantic dinners and group gatherings before going their separate way to prepare for the biggest day of their marriage – Decision Day.

While it would seem next week would be when the finale airs, there is actually a MAFS special that will take place next Wednesday instead.

Married at First Sight will bring back popular alumni from the franchise, including Gil Cuero (MAFS Season 13), Paige Banks (MAFS Season 12), and Meka Jones (MAFS Season 10), to name a few.

The alumni panel will use their insider expertise to weigh in on the Boston couples and predict who will and won’t stay together during the May 4th special.

The week after the special, MAFS viewers will finally see whether the couples decide to stay married or get a divorce.

So with a week gap, the Married at First Sight Season 14 finale airs Wednesday, May 11, at 8/7c on Lifetime.

The MAFS finale episode is called “Got My Mind Made Up” and teases “tears, ultimatums, and surprising revelations.”

When is the Married at First Sight Season 14 reunion?

After the finale, there is likely to be the highly anticipated Married at First Sight Season 14 reunion the following week on Wednesday, May 18. However, it’s not officially confirmed on Lifetime yet.

The reunions are often juicy as the couples reveal if their marriages lasted away from the cameras or crashed and burned once reality hit.

This season’s reunion will likely include explosive moments, potentially from big personalities such as Lindsey Georgoulis and Olajuwon Dickerson.

Controversial MAFS castmate Alyssa Ellman may also appear on the reunion after her marriage with Chris Collette ended right after the honeymoon.

Alyssa Ellman and Lindsey Georgoulis have been vocal about not being fond of one another, and each has thrown shade at the other on Married at First Sight: Afterparty. It remains to be seen if the ladies will confront one another at the reunion.

As of now, MAFS viewers are left to predict which of the couples they think will and won’t stay together. What are your predictions for the Married at First Sight Season 14 finale?

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.