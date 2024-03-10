Does Erika Jayne think Kyle and Dorit can recover from their RHOBH feud?

Erika Jayne was between a rock and a hard place as she sat uncomfortably on the reunion couch flanked by Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley.

The feuding duo had quite a faceoff at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion after a tense season that drastically changed the course of their friendship.

Kyle had unresolved issues with Dorit, which she carried over from Season 12 and into filming Season 13.

It explained why the OG refused to open up to the Beverly Beach founder about her marital issues, and why she opted to put a pause on their friendship.

All this was unknown to Dorit, but it all came out in Part 2 of the reunion and things got messy as the pair attempted to hash out their issues.

Meanwhile, Erika, who is close friends with both women, recently talked about their altercation and revealed if she thinks their relationship can be salvaged.

Erika Jayne talks uncomfortable moment on the RHOBH reunion couch

After two years of being in the hot seat, Erika was happy that this time around, the focus was not on her.

Unfortunately, though she was caught in the middle–literally– during Kyle and Dorit’s altercation at the reunion.

Kyle was sitting close to Andy Cohen while Erika was sitting in the middle with Dorit at the other end, and the look on her face as the two women went at it was nothing short of hilarious.

During a recent chat with Us Weekly, the Pretty Mess singer hinted that it was a little awkward sitting between them.

“Yes, I was seated in between them and…at one point, you can see me just kinda like push myself back so they can actually look at each other because it’s a tight sofa,” said Erika laughingly.

“It was a lot of energy that day,” she later added. “I was just happy it wasn’t about me.”

Can Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley repair their friendship?

The RHOBH star also opened up about the state of Kyle and Dorit’s friendship and whether she thinks they can get things back on track.

“Absolutely I do,” admitted Erika. “I think they both care for each other. I think that it’s been a tough year for both of them for different reasons.”

Erika reasoned that if the women want to repair their friendship and move forward, they can.

“This has been tough for Kyle, tough for Dorit; they’ll get through it,” added the 52-year-old.

Check out Erika Jayne’s full interview below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.