Does Emily Simpson want Tamra Judge back on RHOC?

It seems that there’s no love lost between Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson and her former co-star Tamra Judge.

Tamra exited the RHOC franchise at the end of Season 14 alongside OG Housewife Vicki Gunvalson. And since their exits, both women have been critical of the remaining cast.

Well, during a conversation with Housewives Nightcap, hosted by Access Hollywood’s Emily Orozco and Lauren Herbert, Emily finally had the opportunity to address some of Tamra’s comments and reveals whether or not she’d like to see Tamra make her return to the RHOC cast.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Emily reveals if she’d want Tamra to return to the RHOC cast

During her conversation with the ladies of Housewives Nightcap, Emily participated in the game Sip or Spill where she answered questions about her castmates.

“So Tamra came on our show and she said you shouldn’t be on next season and she cannot believe that you lasted this long. Should Tamra come back to the show?” Interviewer Emily Orozco asks.

With a quick response, Emily gets straight to the point.

“No,” she says. “That was easy. Next.”

The conversation continued with Lauren Herbert asking, “Tell us why should she not come back because we talked to her and she, I think she’s, like, really wanting to come back.”

“You think?” Emily responds sarcastically. “Yeah, I’m sure she does.”

When asked what her reaction was to hearing that Tamra is surprised that she’s lasted this long and should leave the show, Emily says that someone should send a “wellness check to her house.”

“I don’t think she’s okay,” Emily continues.

Tamra and Vicki both agree that Emily should leave RHOC

Although Emily was directly responding to one statement that Tamra had during a previous interview with the Housewives Nightcap, that wasn’t the only time that she’s mentioned Emily leaving the show.

In fact, both Tamra and Vicki have remained vocal in their dislike for Emily.

In that same interview, Tamra discussed who she’d like to see removed from the show, and she was blunt in revealing that the first current castmate she would cut is Emily.

Vicki seemed to mirror Tamra’s sentiments. During a fan Q&A on Instagram, Vicki was asked to reveal her dream RHOC cast and she didn’t hold back.

She revealed that she would bring herself and Tamra back. In addition, she would keep Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Kelly Dodd.

As for Emily, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Shannon Beador? Vicki says she would ax Emily and Gina along with demoting Shannon to a “friend” status.

Needless to say, these ladies won’t be making up anytime soon.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.