Does Angela’s Happily Ever After Tell All apology really count?

Angela gave an apology for her antics at the Tell All, but did she apologize for the right things? Pic credit: TLC

Angela Deem’s wild Happily Ever After? Tell All antics led to her feeling embarrassed and eventually to an apology, but only for the things she did not what she said.

When Angela came back on the stage after showing her boobs and storming out she seemed a lot calmer and was able to describe why she acted out.

She apologized for “being vulgar” and flashing Michael’s aunt Lydia but said that she was provoked because Lydia takes her opinions too far.

Angela was not apologizing for telling Michael to shut up, screaming at Lydia, or storming off the set.

Did Angela Deem apologize for the right things and was she sincere during the Happily Ever After Tell All?

Should Angela apologizing for flashing everyone be taken seriously? Or should it be ignored because the apology didn’t include any of the egregious things she said to Michael and Aunt Lydia?

Angela has a history of outrageous and toxic behavior that she has never apologized for in the past, so it’s fitting that Angela missed the mark with the one apology she did make.

It is also hard for viewers to believe her apology because she has a tendency of repeating the same offenses. She has a legacy of screaming at Michael to get him to submit, of saying and doing vulgar and crass things, and of believing she is the victim in the relationship.

So will Angela show off her new, enhanced breasts again? Most likely if history is any prediction.

Angela apologized for epically flashing Michael’s Aunt Lydia and her castmates. Pic credit: TLC

Will TLC continue to have Angela Deem in the 90 Day Fiance franchise?

A petition has been circulating to ban Angela from future 90 Day Fiance appearances due to her abuse of Michael and over-the-top bullying.

TLC’s decision on the matter will set a precedent one way or the other as to what they find acceptable to expose 90 Day viewers to.

There have been plenty of shady figures that have made their way onto global television screens from the show, like Geoffrey Paschel, Leida Margaretha, and Larissa Lima, but Angela may have taken it too far too many times.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way returns for Season 3 on Sunday, August 29 on TLC at 8/7c.