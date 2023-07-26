Does 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton have a new man in her life? Here’s what we know

Tammy Slaton is still grieving the loss of her estranged husband, Caleb Willingham, but does the 1000-Lb. Sisters star already have another man in her life?

As Monsters and Critics reported, Caleb passed away last month at the age of 40.

Tammy and Caleb were separated at the time of Caleb’s death, but she made it clear after his passing that she was still in love with her husband of six months.

“Yeah, we were having problems, but I loved that man, and I still do,” Tammy admitted in a recent video.

Since losing Caleb, Tammy has been active on social media, especially TikTok, where she often interacts with her 812,700 followers.

In a recent TikTok, Tammy lipsynched along to the song Drive By by Eric Bellinger, mouthing the lyrics, “Couldn’t erase these feelings even if I tried, You stay on my mind, Thinkin’ about you.”

Tammy Slaton gets flirty and teases ‘thinking about’ someone

While she sang to the camera, Tammy pointed to the side of her head with one finger as she smiled and then put her chin in her hands.

In her caption, Tammy wrote, “You stay on my mind thinking about you💋💋😘😘🩵💜.”

So does Tammy’s recent TikTok mean that she’s got a special man on her mind?

Tammy’s rumored flame Greg Morgan hints at an appearance on Season 5 of 1000-Lb. Sisters

Shortly after Caleb’s death, Tammy, 36, was rumored to be dating a 25-year-old Indiana-based TikTok star by the name of Greg Morgan, who goes by the pseudonym PrinceXtheYGN and whose TikTok handle is @sheloveosobaby.

Greg teased a romantic relationship between himself and Tammy, telling In Touch, “Tune in the next season [and] you might get what you’re waiting for,” hinting that he may appear in Season 5 of 1000-Lb. Sisters.

However, Greg seemed to change his tune and set the record straight when he issued a statement to In Touch a month later about the gossip surrounding him and Tammy.

“We was never together,” Greg told the outlet.

A source close to Tammy spoke with The Sun in May, telling the publication that Tammy and Greg met on an app and they “immediately hit it off.”

At the time, the insider claimed that Tammy and Greg had been dating for about a month and that Greg had already made the six-hour bus ride from Indiana to Tammy’s home state of Kentucky “a handful of times.”

“He takes a six-hour bus from Indianapolis to visit her in Kentucky,” the source alleged, adding that he had even met Tammy’s family.

Tammy hasn’t made any mention on social media of moving on with another man since Caleb’s death. Instead, she’s been enjoying life as she continues to drop major pounds amid her weight-loss journey.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus, with Seasons 1 through 4 streaming on Discovery+.