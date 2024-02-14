Divorcees and single parents shake things up in Love Is Blind Season 6

Season 6 of Love Is Blind is slightly different from previous seasons for several reasons.

While it’s true that all the single people who are ready to mingle are definitely looking for real love, some of the contestants have intense backstories to share in the pods.

Since Love Is Blind contestants have plans to marry someone they’ve never laid eyes on, it’s their job to be as open and honest as possible at the beginning.

The first episode of Season 6 has already shed light on one divorcee and single parent in the mix.

In older seasons of this show, these dynamics haven’t always been the case.

It seems the producers of Love Is Blind are ready to shake things up this time around.

Jess reveals she’s a single mom

Watching Jess and Jimmy form a connection in the pods during the first episode of Love Is Blind was intriguing.

At first, she didn’t say anything to him about her 10-year-old daughter.

When she eventually opened up about having a child, Jimmy was completely shocked.

Soon after, he told her he was okay with it so they could move forward with their love story.

Jess felt she was taking a risk opening up to Jimmy about being a single mother, but she did the right thing by telling him the truth.

If she’d waited until he proposed to tell him the truth about her daughter, there’s a chance he could have broken things off from her at that point.

Chelsea reveals that she’s a divorcee

Although Jess and Jimmy’s connection was brewing in the pods quickly, he also took time to connect with another woman named Chelsea.

The relationship between Jimmy and Chelsea was starting to heat up until she revealed the truth about her past to him.

She told him she was once married to another man, but it failed, and they got divorced.

Unfortunately for her, Jimmy didn’t take the news too well. He was disturbed by hearing her truth, and she ended up leaving the pods in tears.

Since Chelsea felt so judged by Jimmy, she quickly realized whatever love story they might’ve been developing was over.

The good news for Chelsea is that Jimmy isn’t the only person she was exploring a romantic connection with.

She also grew close with another contestant named Trevor, who eventually revealed that he was in love with her by the end of Episode 3.

Trevor is unbothered by the fact that she’s a divorcee, even though Jimmy was turned off.

Love Is Blind drops new episodes every Wednesday on Netflix.