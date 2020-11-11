Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke announced that her 14-year-old son Jacob will debut his drag persona Divine Devon on Wednesday’s episode of RHOC.

“So proud of this beautiful child. Tune in tonight at 9pm @bravotv.com to see Divine Devon in action,” she wrote in the caption. “We are so proud to be your parents and honor your strength…stay tuned for something special next month where you get to see the final look!!!”

In the first picture, Jacob posed as Divine Devon with Braunwyn and her husband Sean Burke at a red carpet event.

The rest of the pictures show Jacob dressing up for other events and the evolution of his drag look.

Many fans took to the comments section to commend Braunwyn for her parenting skills and accepting her son for who he is.

Braunwyn gives fans a preview of the moment

Braunwyn uploaded an additional post showing footage of Jacob transforming into Divine Devon.

“Today we celebrate all that is amazing about @jacobwindhamburke,” she wrote in the caption. “#DevineDevon We are so blessed to have such an amazing child- today let’s celebrate acceptance and all that is love, shiny, and beautiful in the world.”

In the video, Jacob shared why decided to do drag.

“I dressed up like as a girl and acted like one my entire life,” he explained. “My sisters always dressed me up and do my makeup, and I really liked doing all that. So I thought, ‘what if I do this but on a bigger and grander scale?'”

“Being a woman, in drag, feels the most empowering I’ve ever felt in my life,” Jacob claimed in a confessional interview. “I didn’t know good this would feel until I did it. Ah, I love it so much.”

When Braunwyn announced her son decided to try drag

Braunwyn announced that her son decided to try drag in January.

She uploaded a picture of herself with Jacob on Instagram.

She wrote a lengthy caption stating how proud she was of her son. In the middle of the caption, she added that one of her son’s most recent creative pursuits is now drag.

“He’s a cool person, he grew up in dance studios and had spent the past 11 years dancing, he’s a musical theatre kid, a technology wiz who helps his dad at the office and recently decided to give the world of Drag a try,” she wrote at the time.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.