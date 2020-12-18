Did The Bachelorette’s Ben Smith hold back his feelings to become the next Bachelor?

Ben Smith had become a fan favorite on The Bachelorette, as he was starting to open up to Tayshia Adams.

He had shared about his suicide attempts and revealed he had struggled with an eating disorder for well over a decade.

Ben put himself completely on the line and Tayshia later revealed that he surprised her with his admissions.

But he couldn’t share his feelings with Tayshia during their hometown date and Tayshia ended up sending him home.

Ben Smith admits he messed up by not sharing his feelings

As Ben drove away, he started to rethink everything that had happened. He was in shock that he had been sent home, telling the producers that he may have messed up if he was sent home because he couldn’t tell Tayshia that he was falling in love with her.

All of the other guys have expressed their feelings for her with some of the guys telling her that they were falling in love.

Even though he didn’t tell Tayshia he loved her, he was the one who surprised Tayshia the most during filming. And he clearly impressed Bachelorette viewers.

So, was this an honest mistake because he was too nervous to share his feelings or was he planning to hold back in hopes of being the lead on The Bachelor?

Fans are guessing that he returns during the finale to share his feelings with her and fights to win her back. They are guessing this based on the previews for the finale with him coming back to share that he does love Tayshia.

Ben Smith shouldn’t be considered for The Bachelor, says Rachel Lindsay

Ben didn’t make the best impression on Rachel Lindsay. On her podcast, Bachelor Happy Hour, she told Becca Kufrin that Ben reminds her of her ex, Peter Krauss.

“He does just enough to stay by,” Rachel revealed on a recent episode. “He reminds me of [Peter] in the way that he gives you just enough, but if you really break down what he’s saying, it doesn’t match up.”

Rachel revealed that Ben had been off throughout the entire season when it comes to his emotions and timing. She shared that it was hard for her to watch it as a viewer and adds it could only be tough for Tayshia to deal with him.

Rachel then adds that she hopes ABC will not pick him as the next Bachelor, something she guesses he could have been planning to get.

You can watch a clip of the episode below.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.