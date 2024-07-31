Did Phaedra Parks quit Married to Medicine to rejoin RHOA? Here’s what we know

Bravo answered the prayers of Real Housewives of Atlanta fans everywhere earlier this week when news broke of Phaedra Parks’ return for Season 16.

Given her status as a series regular on Married to Medicine, there are questions about what this development means for her future on that show.

Phaedra joined Married to Medicine for Season 10 and was expected to be back as a full-time cast member for Season 11.

However, reports are beginning to circulate that something huge happened while filming, causing the Traitors alum to walk away from the show.

According to a rumor spreading on social media, Phaedra’s time on the reality series ended abruptly while filming Season 11 after Dr. Heavenly Kimes allegedly invited Phaedra’s ex-husband, Apollo Nida, on a cast trip.

Even worse, he is said to have brought his current wife, Sherien Almufti, along for the event.

Phaedra Parks reportedly quit Married to Medicine

“Phaedra had a huge argument with a lot of people and left the trip and the rest of the show’s filming,” the rumor, posted by MadBeefs, reads.

Allegedly Phaedra quit Married to Medicine because Dr Heavenly invited Apollo and his wife to a cast trip. Phaedra had a huge argument with a lot of people and left the trip and the rest of the show’s filming. This is what the rumor is #rhoa #married2med pic.twitter.com/KkTzhz6sDl — Mad Beefs (@MadBeefs) July 29, 2024

Since its 2013 premiere, Married to Medicine has featured high drama, but despite towering above many seasons of Real Housewives, it has never had the same recognition.

The addition of Phaedra in Season 10 gave the show different energy and a bit more recognition, but if the rumor is to be believed, the storyline is destined to help the show reach a bigger audience.

It does sound plausible, considering that filming is still underway and her return to RHOA for Season 16 has already been confirmed.

This could present the perfect opportunity to air both RHOA and Married to Medicine and promote Phaedra segueing from one to the other midseason.

Phaedra is needed to help RHOA

Either way, Phaedra is needed to help save RHOA, which was thrown into jeopardy earlier this year when Kenya Moore departed following drama with new star Brittany Eady.

In the aftermath, fans have worried that the highly anticipated reboot season will fail to recapture the show’s former glory.

RHOA was the most-talked-about show in the franchise at one point, but interest has waned over the years, partly due to the lack of big personalities.

With so many things up in the air, the only solace we can take is that Phaedra will be on at least two reality hits next year.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus. Season 16 is expected to premiere in 2025. Stream Seasons 1-15 on Peacock.