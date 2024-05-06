Did MAFS alum Jasmina Outar just soft-launch her new man?

Jasmina Outar had Married at First Sight fans in a tizzy over the weekend after she seemingly teased the new man in her life.

The social butterfly shared snaps and videos of her night out, and one post in particular showed her holding hands with a mystery guy.

She also posted a video that teased the same guy, and now people are convinced that the Season 14 star is officially off the market.

Jasmina hasn’t gone public with anyone since the demise of her marriage to Michael Morency.

It’s safe to say they weren’t a perfect match, and the couple eventually parted ways after opting to stay married on Decision Day.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Plenty of time has passed, and the divorced pair have moved on with their lives.

However, Jasmina had tongues wagging recently when curious social media followers spotted her out with a mystery man.

Did MAFS alum Jasmina Outar soft-launch her new man?

The MAFS alum posted a photo on her Instagram Story showing her sitting in a car holding hands with a man whose face wasn’t visible.

The only thing we could make out in the photo was the sleeve of his black and white jacket.

Jasmina also posted a video that showed her at a party, scanning the crowd and showing the three guys with her. We got a close look at the mystery man as he stared into the camera.

After sharing the posts on her Instagram Story, everyone assumed that the stunning Boston native was trying to tell us that she was off the market.

However, after being flooded with DMs, Jasmina took to social media to clear things up.

Jasmina says she’s single after posting mystery man on social media

Jasmina was trying to punk us with her coupledom photo, and it worked as she took to social media to declare that she was single after being bombarded with messages.

“Guys, I am single,” she said laughingly. “That photo was literally for s**ts and giggles. I’m so sorry, it was literally a joke.”

“I feel so bad because I woke up to my DMs in shambles,” continued the MAFS star, who noted that she’s still living her best single life and has no interest in being in a relationship right now.

As for the soft-launch assumptions, the Boston beauty said she would never do that.

“When I get in a relationship, ain’t no soft launch… you will literally know when I’m in a relationship,” said Jasmina. “We don’t do no soft launches over here, okay?”

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.