Did Mackenzie McKee accidentally share an open ‘how to enjoy sex’ tab on her stories?

Mackenzie McKee posted a few slides in her Instagram stories advertising her fitness regimen, Level Up with Body by Mac. Fans noticed something surprising about her post on Thursday.

In her post, several open tabs on her MacBook Air can be seen. One of them starts with the words, “How to enjoy sex t…”

Was the post accidental?

So was the post accidental or was she aware she did it? And what does the rest of the headline read?

The other open tabs began with, “What does the Bible…” and the other appeared to be a Google Docs tab with her name on it. Now that fans of the show know that Josh has joined Mackenzie and their three kids in Florida, maybe Mackenzie is looking for ways to spice up their love life.

Mackenzie has caught a lot of flak for choosing to stay with her husband, Josh McKee. Mackenzie recently moved to Florida after her job offered her an opportunity she couldn’t resist.

On Teen Mom OG, Mackenzie struggled with whether or not to allow Josh to come to Florida with her and their three kids, Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs. The two argued about it, and Josh was very distant towards her, in true fashion.

Mackenzie had to postpone her move due to her father’s health issues. Josh joined Mackenzie to visit her dad after his hospital stay for heart surgery.

During their visit, Josh showed interest in moving with his estranged wife and their kids to Florida. Josh had a hunting trip planned the morning Mackenzie was scheduled to move to Florida.

Mackenzie and Josh were filmed during an episode, showing a phone conversation the two had, which didn’t end well. Josh ended up calling her a b***h and Mackenzie said she was moving to Florida without him and they hung up on bad terms.

Estranged husband Josh ended up moving with Mackenzie to Florida

Mackenzie has since posted several pictures with Josh on social media confirming that he did indeed join the family, much to many fans’ dismay.

Mackenzie and Josh first made headlines on 16 and Pregnant in 2011. Within a few years, the couple was married, filed for divorce, then get engaged again.

Mackenzie has said that despite being a bad husband at times, Josh has been a good dad to their three kids. The two can hopefully have a new start in a new state with a new job, or the move could worsen their already fragile, up-and-down relationship.

Only time will tell, and MTV will certainly be there to capture it.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.