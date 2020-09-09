Did Dale Moss travel to California to see Clare Crawley before The Bachelorette premiere?

Dale Moss was announced as a contestant on The Bachelorette months prior to the show filming.

He was one of the original guys who was chosen prior to the shutdown, which means Clare had time to scope him out before the show started filming.

And that’s exactly what people believe happened, as Clare and Dale reportedly got engaged after filming The Bachelorette for just 12 days.

Now, some fans believe that the two of them could be hanging out together in California.

We already know that Clare stayed behind at the resort as Dale was sent back home to New York, but are they together now?

Are Clare Crawley and Dale Moss together?

Bachelor fan account @bachelorteadaily revealed on Instagram that Dale could be back in California with Clare.

The account owner admits that it could be a wrong assumption.

Dale has been quite visible in New York, showing off his workouts in public. He’s been letting the world know that he’s in New York.

His Instagram has less activity on it now than it did just a few days ago. He hasn’t posted an image in two days and his Stories only feature a single one, which is a picture of a graffiti artwork from a side street.

It could have been taken anywhere.

As for Clare, she shared another promo to her social media Instagram Stories. She’s also keeping a low profile on her social media accounts.

Dale Moss has been in New York

Here’s what we do know – Clare and Dale had a special connection that possibly led to an engagement after just 12 days.

We know that Dale left the resort in California after filming was over and went back to South Dakota. Not only was he spotted by a fan at a Target, but he was also spotted in a photo that surfaced online.

During this time, Clare was at the resort, as Tayshia Adams was brought in to film the show.

Clare has since left the La Quinta resort in California, as she was spotted at a market. She shared an Instagram Story of her walking through a market and exploring flowers and vegetables to Beyonce’s Love On Top.

ABC has been pushing their love story in recent promos, as they aren’t trying to hide the fact that Dale and Clare have a special connection.

The Bachelorette premieres on Tuesday, October 13, at 8/7c on ABC.