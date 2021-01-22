Desiree Hartsock offers relationship advice after Bachelor Nation sees huge spike in breakups

The Bachelorette star Desiree Hartsock is speaking out after several Bachelor couples decided to call it quits in 2020.

Desiree, who was The Bachelorette, found love on the show with Chris Siegfried.

The two got married and started a family. But why did she manage to make her relationship work when so many have failed?

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Now, Desiree is speaking out and she’s giving fellow Bachelor couples some advice for long-term and successful relationships.

Desiree Hartsock shares advice for new Bachelorette couples

Desiree opened up about what she believes to be the key to a successful Bachelor relationship.

She spoke to the Here for the Right Reasons podcast, where she explained that fame is something people have to put to the side.

“I think one of the key things — especially with newer couples because they have a different amount of social pressure — I think it’s honestly making the relationship a priority and not becoming famous, like, stop caring about your Instagram followers. And if you love the person, then make that your priority and maybe move away from L.A. rather than moving to LA,” Desiree explained.

Read More Hannah Brown and Andi Dorfman are hanging out – and this is the perfect Bachelorette duo

She pointed out that Bachelor couples need to remove distractions, which is what you find in Hollywood.

“And if both people are seeking fame, then it’s obviously not going to work because that’s where their priority lies,” she concluded.

Desiree and Chris settled into their private lives with their kids after appearing on The Bachelorette.

Desiree Hartsock’s advice comes after several Bachelor breakups

2020 has been plagued with Bachelor Nation breakups.

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan broke up right before New Year’s Eve as the two were making plans to move to New York City. Because Peter’s season wrapped up in 2020, we can add Peter’s breakups with Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss on this list.

In early December, Carly Waddell and Evan Bass announced that they were splitting up after three years of marriage. Ashley and JP Rosenbaum revealed they were ending their marriage after eight years back in October 2020. They share two kids together and have been a prime example of the Bachelor process working.

The Bachelor couple of the year was Chris Soules and Victoria Fuller, who found love in quarantine. Unfortunately, by September, the two had split up. Garrett Yrigoyen and Becca Kufrin hit some hard times in 2020 and by September, Becca announced that they two had ended their engagement. He was quick to move on with someone new.

2020 was also the year that brought us Colton Underwood’s drama with Cassie Randolph. The two broke up in the spring, but Colton was accused and charged with stalking her and putting a tracking device on her car.

Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson met on Bachelor In Paradise and got married a year later. However, they announced they were splitting up this year as well. She’s now pregnant by her new boyfriend.

Joe Amabile and Kendall Long also broke up in 2020 after he wanted to move back to Chicago after having tried to make things work with Kendall in Los Angeles.

Dale and Clare join this list. It was Dale who broke the news on January 19 that the two had broken up. A few days later, The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart winners Bri Stauss and Chris Watson revealed they were also going their separate ways.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.