Deonna McNeill, Iris Caldwell, and Meka Jones link up for ‘Brown Skin event’

Married at First Sight members often become one big family, with many cast members bonding across various seasons.

This was evident when Married at First Sight Season 9 star Deonna McNeill shared photos from her outing with Married at First Sight alum Iris Caldwell and Meka Jones.

The three beauties all glowed together as they attended a ‘Brown Skin event.’

Deonna McNeill is all smiles with Iris Caldwell and Meka Jones

Deonna delighted MAFS fans and MAFS stars when she shared photos of herself with former Married at First Sight wives Iris Caldwell and Meka Jones.

In the first photo, Iris stood in the middle of Meka and Deonna as they all wrapped their arms around one another and smiled for the camera.

In the second photo, Deonna took a selfie with Iris and Meka as the three ladies all flaunted their pearly whites.

For the event, Meka wore a long white sleeve shirt and ripped jeans. Iris showed off her figure in a black crop top, plum leather jacket, and high-waisted jeans. Iris accessorized the look with a chunky embellished black belt, a delicate necklace, and hoop earrings.

Deonna went with jeans and a black graphic tee featuring a black-and-white photo of legendary singer Whitney Houston. Deonna completed her look with a grey knit cardigan and necklace.

The three women all rocked their natural hair as well.

Deonna began her caption by writing, “I’m so happy that I got to be apart of @essentialaestheitcandlaser Brown skin event this past Saturday! It was awesome to attend and participate in this event, it was so educational!”

Deonna’s post was met with love from several Married at First Sight stars, including Elizabeth Bice, Virginia Coombs, Shawniece Jackson, and Dr. Viviana.

Iris Caldwell and Meka Jones thrive after Married at First Sight divorces

Deonna is one of the few to have remained married within the MAFS franchise, as she and her husband Greg even had a baby boy named Declan a year ago.

Iris and Meka, on the other hand, ended up getting divorced from their MAFS spouses on Decision Day.

Iris, who costarred with Deonna on Married at First Sight Season 9, wanted to stay married on Decision Day but her husband Keith Manley opted for them to divorce.

Meanwhile, Meka Jones divorced her husband Michael on Married at First Sight Season 10 after feeling he was continuously dishonest in their marriage.

Since appearing on MAFS, Meka and Iris have remained in good spirits and appear to be quite happy in their lives post-show.

