Denise Richards blames allergy for her bloodshot eyes during RHOBH reunion, asks fans for help

You may not have noticed Denise Richards’ bloodshot eyes during the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, but some eagle-eyed fans certainly did.

The 49-year-old has had a very rough time during her second season on the show.

After Brandi Glanville dropped a bomb that she had an affair with a very married Denise, the other cast members spent the season trying to get to the bottom of the rumors.

The actress has vehemently denied the allegations made by the former RHONY cast member, but many of the ladies have accused her of lying.

The drama has caused quite a split among the cast and during part one of the reunion, it seemed they all had a bone to pick with Denise.

Viewers may have thought that maybe the red eyes were due to her crying, but the mom-of-three has since explained the reason behind it.

Denise explains her bloodshot eyes

One social media fan asked the RHOBH newbie about her bloodshot eyes at the reunion, and her answer was quite surprising.

“I am allergic to powder,” responded Denise.

“I’ve tried so many. I hate it. As soon as it’s used on my face, my eyes get bright red immediately and my nose runs (so lovely) At first drops help, but as the day goes on, nothing does.”

The blonde beauty also asked fans for suggestions on how to remedy the issue, saying, “If anyone knows of a makeup powder that could help please let me know.”

“Any makeup artist that has worked with me and still works with me knows this about me, and we would love any input on this,” she added.

Denise is in the hot seat

Denise’s red eyes may have been a result of her allergies, but the next time we see her it might be as a result of crying.

A recent clip shows the Wild Things actress wiping away tears and walking out of camera shot during an intense moment on the reunion.

It’s not clear if this will be shown in part two or in the final segment.

So far, though, Denise has been in the hot seat.

During part one of the reunion, which aired on September 2, she faced off with former friend and RHOBH alum Lisa Rinna.

Rinna confronted Denise about liking a tweet on Twitter which talked about getting her fired from the show.

Denise recently shared that despite all that went down between her and Lisa this season she’s open to mending their friendship.

However, Denise says that an apology is in order before she can make up with her former friend.

The next part of the reunion will be just as intense as the women will delve into a few other things that occurred throughout the season.

Part 2 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion airs on Bravo Wednesday, September 9 at 9/8c on Bravo.