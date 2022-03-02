Demi Burnett shares doctor’s assessment of her strengths 

Demi Burnett’s doctor lists out her various strengths after a professional assessment. Pic credit: ABC

Demi Burnett continues to be candid about both her mental health and medical assessments.

After publicly announcing that she has autism, Demi also felt it important to share the strengths her doctor found in her.

Demi Burnett’s doctor assesses Demi’s strengths

Not too long ago, Demi Burnett had been going through a particularly rough patch where she admitted to fans that she hardly had any motivation to leave the house.

After seeking psychiatric help and a series of assessments, Demi’s doctors determined she had autism. Demi has since been outspoken about her desire to raise awareness about autism and make people who can relate feel less alone.

Demi’s doctor’s also assessed the blonde Bachelor in Paradise breakout star’s strengths and listed a series of positive attributes that were found in her.

Demi took to her Instagram stories to share the strengths that her doctor saw in her.

The assessment read, “Many strengths were identified over the course of the assessment. Demi is bright, an avid reader, and an animal lover. She is a self-made, independent woman. She is incredibly resilient and adaptable given the adversity she has experienced.”

The assessment continued, “She is empathetic, hilarious, and honest. Demi is passionate about feminism and advocating for other women and oppressed groups. She is self-aware and committed to creating positive change in her life.”

Pic credit: @demi_not_lovato/Instagram

After sharing the assessment, Demi shared a video of herself confidently telling followers that she’s essentially no longer accepting any other description of herself other than the one professionally given by her doctor.

Pic credit: @demi_not_lovato/Instagram

Demi Burnett discusses mental health with Elizabeth Corrigan

As Demi embarks on raising more awareness surrounding mental health, she linked up with Elizabeth Corrigan, who is another woman within The Bachelor franchise that has used her platform to have conversations surrounding neurodivergence and ADHD.

Elizabeth Corrigan went public with her ADHD diagnosis while on The Bachelor Season 26.

When facing off with the season’s ultimate villain Shanae Ankney, Elizabeth found herself having to explain her ADHD. Despite Elizabeth opening up, Shanae continued to mock and make offensive remarks surrounding Elizabeth’s condition.

Elizabeth has since aimed to educate her fans and followers on how to properly respond and support someone with ADHD.

When Demi and Elizabeth met up, they continued to have conversations surrounding women and mental health and it appears to have been a fulfilling time for them both.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.