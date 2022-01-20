Demi Burnett addresses white men in recent posts, wants them to ‘shut up’

Demi Burnett calls out men’s aversion to feminism. Pic credit: ABC

Demi Burnett continues to unapologetically speak her mind no matter how much it stirs the pot.

In Demi’s recent posts, her messages have been centered around men and their aversion to feminism. Demi has specifically called out white men and expressed her desire for them to be stopped, although she didn’t specify in what capacity.

Demi Burnett appears exasperated by white men

Demi Burnett became a breakout star after her debut on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor. Colton has since come out as gay.

After The Bachelor, Demi made history on Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 when she came out as bisexual and became a part of the first same-sex couple to get engaged on the island. However, her engagement with fiancee Kristian Haggerty didn’t work out in the end.

Demi then returned to Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 where she only pursued men, although she has been involved with both men and women since publicly coming out.

Demi has often been outspoken about both her love life and her mental health and now she’s applying her signature bluntness to white men.

Demi shared a dimly lit photo of herself posing in a baby pink hoodie and sweatpants while still rocking her blonde front bangs.

Demi kept her caption on the post both vague and eye-catching, writing in all caps, “STOP THE WHITE MEN.”

Demi’s caption was met with lots of confusion and disapproval in the comment section, but Demi didn’t just stop there in addressing white men.

On Twitter, Demi tweeted out her desire for white men to shut up, tweeting, “Daily reminder for white men to stfu.”

Pic credit: @demi_burnett/Twitter

It’s unclear if anything specific provoked Demi to compose several messages about white men right now, but she did recently have to address “nasty” old men who were sliding in her DMs. Demi demanded the old men stop messaging her explicitly sexual messages after she shared a mostly nude photo of herself because she was disgusted by their comments on her body.

Demi Burnett stated men don’t like discussing feminism

Along with referencing white men, Demi tweeted about men as a whole and their issue with feminism, which is a movement advocating for the equality of the sexes.

Demi tweeted, “U know who sure doesn’t like talking about feminism? Men.”

Pic credit: @demi_burnett/Twitter

While Demi is known to receive backlash for wading into controversial waters and making blunt statements, she appears undeterred from saying what’s on her mind.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.