Demar Jackson spends time with Dale Moss and Ivan Hall in San Diego

Demar Jackson, Dale Moss, and Ivan Hall seem to be having a blast on their trip. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor franchise has the ultimate goal of producing couples, but it also produces a lot of long-lasting friendships amongst stars within the franchise.

The Bachelorette has built a reputation of creating some pretty strong bromances, and the men often participate in outings together.

That’s the case for Demar Jackson, Dale Moss, and Ivan Hall, as the three Bachelorette alumni are spending time together for a workout event in San Diego.

Demar Jackson and Dale Moss express their excitement to share a stage with music stars

Coming off of his public breakup with Clare Crawley, Dale has been spotted out and about and recently shared a video in Petco Park with Demar Jackson.

While surrounded by workout bikes in the stadium, Dale shared that he’s excited about their event and that when he’s excited he likes to sing.

Dale then proceeded to sing, “And I’m so excited we’re going to take over Padre stadium tomorrow.”

Demar danced in the background of the video while Dale sang that there were 600 bikes and people who would be streaming the event all over the world.

In his caption, Dale expressed how thrilled he was to be hosting this event that featured music stars Becky G and Zedd.

Dale’s caption read, “The voice of an Angel! If you can’t tell we are excited to host tomorrow’s #ULTRAMovementLive with @michelobultra ! Pretty damn surreal to be sharing the stage with @followthelita , @djfromsocal & @iambeckyg while @zedd performs during a worldwide stream! What is life?!?!”

Demar also posted about the event on his page.

He shared a photo of himself smiling in Petco Park with the caption, “Mama we made it! Tomorrow is arguably one of the biggest moments of my spin life, or even life in general tbh. Being able to share a stage with @zedd will be surreal…and back in my hometown – it’s wild how everything just lined up…Can’t wait to live through this moment in 24 hours from now.”

Ivan Hall jokes about running into the fun police in San Diego

Ivan Hall also linked up with his good friend Demar and Dale and he shared photos and a video from their first night in San Diego.

In the first photo, the three men all smile while sitting on a boat with a beautiful sunset in the background.

Ivan’s caption joked that they ran into the fun police as the final slide of his post features a video of a boat passing by with its’ sirens blinking.

Demar, Dale, and Ivan all seem to be enjoying themselves and having some cool experiences together while in sunny San Diego, and it is nice to see how many solid bonds are created in The Bachelor franchise.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.