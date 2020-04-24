Deavan Clegg threatens to stop filming with her kids and remove them from internet after finding disturbing video

90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg is threatening to stop filming with her kids, as well as remove them from the Internet after finding a disturbing video bullying them.

The mama bear is not going to let a bunch of adults bash her children.

Deavan is taking action to protect her kids. It is not ok for people to talk poorly about them simply because they appear on a reality TV show.

Deavan threatens to stop filming with her kids?

In an Instagram post, the mother of two didn’t hold back when slamming the trolls. Deavan is fine if the trolls want to take aim at her — but leave her children out of it.

The TLC personality revealed she came across a YouTube video of a woman bashing her kids. Deavan does not name the woman or video. She does claim the adult female was talking ill of her daughter Drascilla and son, Taeyang.

Like any parent, Deavan was appalled that a grown woman would attack innocent children.

Despite Deavan and her husband Jihoon Le announcing they will return for Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé The Other Way, the trolls may cause them to change their mind.

She was straight and forward in her message, captioning the post, “This needs to stop.”

The post is not the first one that Deavan has written in defense of her children. She was previously criticized for how hyperactive her daughter was on the TLC show.

Deavan reminded the trolls her daughter is only three, and declared people needed to stop calling her little girl names.

Jihoon Le and Deavan Clegg are 90 Day Fiance fan-favorites.

It would be a blow to 90 Day Fiance fans if Deavan did pull her family from the TLC show. The couple has been a hit with viewers from day one.

Their marriage journey has not been easy. However, Jihoon and Deavan are committed to their family and making the union work.

They were thrown a curveball when Deavan became pregnant the first night the couple was intimate, which was also the first time they met in person.

Both Jihoon and Deavan have insisted on-camera that they felt an unbreakable connection even before meeting in person.

The TLC show documented their journey to parenthood, as the two navigated how to blend their two lives. She moved to South Korea, along with her daughter, Drascilla, from a previous relationship.

Deavan Clegg threatened to pull her children from television and scrub them from the Internet if adult bullies continue attacking them. The 90 Day Fiance star has had it with the haters and trolls.